TN Polls: 18,000 Cops On Duty At Counting Centres As State Gears Up For Results Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 3 (IANS) Around 18,000 police personnel will be on duty at counting centres as Tamil Nadu prepares for the counting of votes for the Assembly elections on Monday, following polling held across all 234 constituencies on April 23.

Authorities have ensured tight security at all 62 counting centres where Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are being stored and will be opened under strict supervision.

The counting process is expected to determine who will form the next government in the state, with intense anticipation among political parties and the public.

A four-cornered contest marked the election, featuring the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), and actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Political observers note that the TVK's entry has significantly altered electoral dynamics by splitting votes, making predictions more complex. Key questions remain ahead of the results: Will the DMK return to power and script history? Can the AIADMK-BJP alliance stage a comeback? Will Vijay emerge as a kingmaker or secure a strong opposition presence?

Answers will unfold as counting begins at 8 a.m. with postal ballots, followed by EVM votes at 8.30 a.m. Security has been ramped up across the state to ensure a peaceful counting process.

In addition to the personnel deployed at counting centres, over 40 companies of armed paramilitary forces have been stationed. In total, nearly one lakh police personnel will be on duty across Tamil Nadu as part of comprehensive security measures ordered by Director General of Police Sandeep Rai Rathore. Senior officers, including IGs, DIGs, Commissioners, and Superintendents of Police, have been instructed to maintain strict vigilance in their respective jurisdictions.

In Chennai alone, three counting centres have been set up at Queen Mary's College, Anna University (Guindy), and Loyola College, with around 3,000 police personnel deployed. Additionally, more than 20,000 police personnel will be stationed across the metropolitan area to prevent any untoward incidents.

Security arrangements have also been extended to sensitive locations, including political party offices, to maintain law and order during the announcement of results.

According to Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik, extensive preparations have been made for the counting process. A total of 234 counting halls have been arranged for EVM votes, along with 240 halls for postal ballots.

Altogether, 3,324 counting tables will be used. The counting exercise will involve 10,545 officials, supported by 4,624 micro-observers to ensure transparency and fairness.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has also appointed 234 counting observers -- one for each constituency -- to oversee the process. Additionally, 1,135 Assistant Returning Officers have been deployed for postal ballot counting, with one counting table assigned for every 500 votes.

To enhance security, a three-tier protection system has been implemented at all counting centres. In a first, QR code-based photo identity cards have been introduced to regulate entry, ensuring only authorised personnel gain access after verification.

Results will be announced constituency-wise by Returning Officers through public address systems at counting centres and will also be available on the official Election Commission platforms, including the ECI Net app and the website.

As counting begins, the entire state is expected to remain on edge, awaiting a decisive mandate that will shape Tamil Nadu's political future.