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Iran’s IRGC Introduces New Coastal Regulations in Gulf, Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has introduced fresh maritime measures governing the country’s coastal areas along the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, stating that the decision follows instructions issued by Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.
According to statements attributed to official sources, the IRGC Navy plans to oversee “nearly 2,000 kilometers (1,243 miles) of Iran’s coastline” in these regions, describing the waters as “this body of water a source of livelihood and strength for the noble people of Iran, and a source of security and prosperity for the region.”
Authorities have not provided additional clarification about the specifics of these new regulations.
Heightened strain continues to surround the Strait of Hormuz, particularly after Iran limited transit through the crucial maritime route in response to joint US-Israeli military actions that started on Feb. 28.
Although a truce was declared on April 8 with mediation efforts led by Pakistan, and follow-up discussions were held in Islamabad on April 11 and 12, those negotiations did not result in a finalized agreement.
According to statements attributed to official sources, the IRGC Navy plans to oversee “nearly 2,000 kilometers (1,243 miles) of Iran’s coastline” in these regions, describing the waters as “this body of water a source of livelihood and strength for the noble people of Iran, and a source of security and prosperity for the region.”
Authorities have not provided additional clarification about the specifics of these new regulations.
Heightened strain continues to surround the Strait of Hormuz, particularly after Iran limited transit through the crucial maritime route in response to joint US-Israeli military actions that started on Feb. 28.
Although a truce was declared on April 8 with mediation efforts led by Pakistan, and follow-up discussions were held in Islamabad on April 11 and 12, those negotiations did not result in a finalized agreement.
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