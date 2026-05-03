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Private Space Travel Raises Legal Questions
(MENAFN) As private enterprises increasingly deploy satellites, transport cargo, and even send tourists into space, a long-standing legal issue has resurfaced: determining who bears ultimate accountability for incidents occurring beyond Earth.
At present, the governing structure remains rooted in agreements established during the Cold War era—well before the emergence of billionaires, new-space startups, and privately operated orbital stations.
Specialists argue that the swift growth of commercial space operations is putting pressure on a legal framework originally crafted for a period when only national governments possessed the capability to reach outer space.
“The main gap is that, because of their age, these treaties do not at all deal with the private sector,” stated Frans G. von der Dunk, professor of space law at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
He further explained to a news agency that “All the obligations, rights, duties and clauses address states.”
However, under international law, responsibility is assigned to governments rather than private corporations, which means commercial entities are largely insulated from direct liability for space-related damage. Analysts additionally caution that inconsistencies among national regulations may enable companies to take advantage of legal disparities in order to reduce regulatory scrutiny.
At present, the governing structure remains rooted in agreements established during the Cold War era—well before the emergence of billionaires, new-space startups, and privately operated orbital stations.
Specialists argue that the swift growth of commercial space operations is putting pressure on a legal framework originally crafted for a period when only national governments possessed the capability to reach outer space.
“The main gap is that, because of their age, these treaties do not at all deal with the private sector,” stated Frans G. von der Dunk, professor of space law at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
He further explained to a news agency that “All the obligations, rights, duties and clauses address states.”
However, under international law, responsibility is assigned to governments rather than private corporations, which means commercial entities are largely insulated from direct liability for space-related damage. Analysts additionally caution that inconsistencies among national regulations may enable companies to take advantage of legal disparities in order to reduce regulatory scrutiny.
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