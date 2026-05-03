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There are no immediate supply issues, but government is preparing now to give families long-term certainty and avoid unnecessary disruption.



Summer holidays to be better protected as government consults on relaxing flight take-off/landing rules, providing certainty for passengers and businesses

Lightning consultation launched to provide airlines flexibility to lock in flight schedules early, prevent last-minute disruptions and cancellations Transport Secretary reiterates passengers are entitled to be re-routed or refunded if their flight is cancelled by the airline

LONDON, England – Passengers will have their summer holidays better protected as government sets out plans 3 May 2026, which will help cut the likelihood of last-minute flight cancellations this summer in the event of significant disruption due to ongoing global uncertainty caused by the Middle East conflict, says the department for transport.

“ The contingency preparations are designed to give families greater confidence when travelling this summer by enabling airlines to plan realistically and lock in schedules earlier so that people are less likely to be affected by short‐notice changes at the airport. While UK airlines say they are not currently facing supply issues, the government will be consulting with the industry in order to act quickly if needs be, before disruption takes hold, giving passengers and the aviation sector the certainty they need to plan ahead,” adding,“These temporary measures would allow airlines to, for example, consolidate schedules on routes where there are multiple flights to the same destination on the same day.”

Instead of cancelling flights at the last minute, the measures would:



Help move passengers onto similar services much earlier, helping avoid stressful delays at the airport;

Prevent running flights which have not sold a significant proportion of tickets; Reduce wasted fuel from flying near-empty planes.

The Transport Secretary discussed the plans at a roundtable with key industry figures on 30 April 2026, including representatives from Heathrow, Gatwick, British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and easyJet, reaffirming the government's commitment to keeping Britain flying this summer.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander, said:

“Since the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the government has been monitoring jet fuel supplies daily and working with airlines, airports and fuel suppliers to stay ahead of any problems. There are no immediate supply issues, but we're preparing now to give families long-term certainty and avoid unnecessary disruption at the departure gate this summer. This legislation will give airlines the tools to adjust flights in good time if they need to, which helps protect passengers and businesses. We will do everything we can to insulate our country from the impact of the situation in the Middle East.”

The measures being considered will allow airlines to proactively hand back a limited proportion of their allocated take-off and landing slots without losing the right to operate them the following season. 'Hand backs' help airlines build realistic schedules and avoid last-minute cancellations rather than flying empty 'ghost flights' or cancelling at short notice, putting passengers' plans at risk.

The department for transport advised,“This will build on the UK's independent slot coordinators' (Airport Coordination Limited) decision to update its guidance, ensuring airlines do not permanently lose their take-off and landing slots if they are unable to use them due to jet fuel shortages. The measures the government is considering go further by allowing airlines to plan ahead and act on the best information they have available on fuel supply or wider impacts of the Middle East conflict, rather than wait for a shortage to occur.”

The UK government continues to plan for a range of contingencies to increase flexibility on jet fuel supply and domestic jet fuel production has increased. The UK imports jet fuel supplies from a range of countries not reliant on the Strait, including the United States, the government department said, in a press release on Sunday.

“As part of today's action, the government is upping awareness of the existing rights available to passengers in the event of disruption. If your flight is cancelled by the airline, you have a legal right to a choice between being re-routed or a refund. If a flight is subject to a significant delay – at least 2 hours for short-haul, 3 hours for medium-haul and 4 hours for long-haul - passengers are entitled to care and assistance, including food, drink and overnight accommodation where necessary.”

Rob Bishton, chief executive of the UK Civil Aviation Authority, said:

“Passengers in the UK are well protected by some of the strongest rights in the world, offering reassurance if disruption does occur. Airlines have a duty to look after their passengers when they face disruption, and should offer a choice between a refund or alternative travel arrangements, including with another airline, if a flight is cancelled. Relaxing the rules around slots at airports will allow airlines more flexibility, and so we expect them to give passengers as much notice as possible of cancellations during this period.”

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