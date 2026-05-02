TVK Prepares For 'Resort Politics' As TN Braces For Possible Hung Assembly

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 3 (IANS) Anticipating a fractured mandate in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, actor-politician C. Joseph Vijay has moved early to secure his party's position, with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) preparing for possible“resort politics” ahead of the May 4 results.

With exit polls offering conflicting predictions -- some favouring the DMK-led alliance, others indicating gains for the AIADMK bloc and a few projecting a strong debut for TVK -- Vijay has initiated steps to prevent any post-result poaching of his party's winning candidates.

Party sources said arrangements have been made to accommodate elected MLAs at a private resort in Poonjeri near Mahabalipuram. The resort, which can host over 100 people, is being readied to house TVK's victorious candidates immediately after the results are declared.

According to insiders, Vijay instructed party functionaries to ensure that the facility is fully prepared, signalling a proactive approach to managing numbers in a potentially tight post-poll scenario.

A day after the exit polls were released last week, Vijay issued a directive asking all winning candidates to report without delay to the party headquarters in Panaiyur.

During a subsequent meeting, he reportedly told candidates, half in jest, not to“go anywhere” after securing victory-a remark that reflects the seriousness of the situation.

Alongside logistical planning, Vijay has also activated the party's legal wing to remain prepared for any contingencies during the counting process.

He has further directed party general secretary (election campaign management) Aadhav Arjuna to approach the Election Commission of India seeking enhanced security at counting centres to ensure law and order.

Meanwhile, the ruling DMK has expressed confidence about returning to power as the single largest party. The party leadership has instructed its cadre to remain vigilant and closely monitor counting proceedings.

With the political landscape finely poised and uncertainty looming over the final outcome, Tamil Nadu may witness intense post-result manoeuvring, with“resort politics” once again emerging as a key strategy in the battle for power.