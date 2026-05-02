Into The Future: Graduates Reflect On Resilience, Dreams And Leadership

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Graduates from Qatar's leading universities are stepping into the future with ambition and resilience, sharing personal journeys shaped by challenge, opportunity, and a strong foundation in education and leadership.

Behind every graduation is a story of persistence, ambition, and transformation. For many students emerging from institutions under Qatar Foundation, the journey is not simply academic, it is deeply personal, marked by growth, resilience and the pursuit of long-held dreams.

Muneera al-Qahtani, graduating in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from Texas A&M University at Qatar, describes her achievement as both a milestone and a legacy.“I am the seventh 'Aggie' in my family and the last 'Aggie'. I'm truly proud of myself,” she said, reflecting on a journey rooted in family inspiration.

Her path was shaped early on by a clear goal.“It was my first dream to become a student in Texas A&M...and here I am graduating,” she noted. Looking ahead, al-Qahtani plans to enter the power industry, with aspirations to pursue postgraduate studies in the future. She also acknowledged the broader environment that enabled her journey, expressing gratitude for the role of leadership in empowering women in Qatar.

For Naeema al-Hail, also a graduate of Texas A&M Qatar in electrical engineering with a minor in mathematics, the journey was defined by challenge and growth.“It's a very long and hard and challenging roller coaster. I have passed through many challenges... that made me the character that I am now,” she said blade-->





Naeema al-Hail

Now working at Shell Qatar, al-Hail credits her university experience for shaping her leadership skills.“Qatar Foundation and Texas A&M both gave me the opportunity to lead and to get critical skills that made me a leader in my work field,” she said, noting that her long-term ambition is to take on leadership roles.

Her reflections also highlighted the importance of support systems.“My parents are the first cheerleaders for me... and my friends made the whole journey very fun and memorable,” she added.

Meanwhile, Wei Quan, a graduate of the Executive MBA programme at HEC Paris, emphasised the importance of purpose and perseverance.“When you have a dream in your heart... just stick to that,” she blade-->





Wei Quan

She described education as a guiding framework, noting that institutions provide a“North Star” that helps individuals stay focused on their goals.“They make you dare to dream and give you adequate support when needed,” she said, adding that growth comes from pushing limits.“The growth always happens when you are willing to stretch your boundary,” she added.

Across these journeys, a common thread emerges: success is not defined by ease, but by resilience.

Together, these voices reflect a generation shaped not only by academic excellence, but by determination, support and a clear sense of purpose, ready to lead, innovate and contribute to a rapidly evolving world.

Qatar Foundation Education academic HEC Paris