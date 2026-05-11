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Queen Mathilde Heads Economic Delegation to Turkey in Trade Push
(MENAFN) Belgium’s Queen Mathilde arrived in Istanbul on Sunday to head a high-level economic delegation focused on expanding trade and investment cooperation between Belgium and Türkiye.
The aircraft carrying the Belgian mission landed at Istanbul Airport at noon local time (0900 GMT), where the queen and accompanying officials were received by Turkish Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş along with other representatives.
The delegation includes Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot, Defense Minister Theo Francken, who also handles foreign trade responsibilities, Brussels-Capital Region Minister-President Boris Dillies, Flemish Region Minister-President Matthias Diependaele, and Walloon Region Vice-President Pierre-Yves Jeholet.
In addition, 428 private sector representatives are participating in the visit, reflecting the strong business focus of the mission.
According to reports, the visit is intended to highlight both countries’ shared interest in deepening relations, as Türkiye and Belgium have recently seen growing momentum in their cooperation, particularly through expanding areas of partnership and strengthening economic and commercial ties.
During the mission, discussions and engagement are expected across several sectors, including energy, defense industry, aviation, logistics, healthcare and life sciences, banking, and digital technologies, with an emphasis on new investment and business opportunities.
The aircraft carrying the Belgian mission landed at Istanbul Airport at noon local time (0900 GMT), where the queen and accompanying officials were received by Turkish Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş along with other representatives.
The delegation includes Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot, Defense Minister Theo Francken, who also handles foreign trade responsibilities, Brussels-Capital Region Minister-President Boris Dillies, Flemish Region Minister-President Matthias Diependaele, and Walloon Region Vice-President Pierre-Yves Jeholet.
In addition, 428 private sector representatives are participating in the visit, reflecting the strong business focus of the mission.
According to reports, the visit is intended to highlight both countries’ shared interest in deepening relations, as Türkiye and Belgium have recently seen growing momentum in their cooperation, particularly through expanding areas of partnership and strengthening economic and commercial ties.
During the mission, discussions and engagement are expected across several sectors, including energy, defense industry, aviation, logistics, healthcare and life sciences, banking, and digital technologies, with an emphasis on new investment and business opportunities.
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