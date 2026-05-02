BCCI To Take 'Appropriate Action' Against Teams Violating IPL Norms

The BCCI will take "appropriate action" against teams found violating norms in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia said on Saturday.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) came under scrutiny twice during the ongoing season, first when team manager Ravinder Singh Bhinder was seen using a mobile phone near the dugout during a match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on April 10, and later when captain Riyan Parag was spotted vaping in the dressing room. Bhinder was fined Rs 1 lakh, while Parag was fined 25 per cent of his match fee and handed a demerit point after he was caught vaping inside the dressing room during his side's IPL match against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

BCCI's Stern Warning on Violations

"We are exploring some other options about how to bring the teams which are violating the norms," Saikia said on the sidelines of India's squad announcement for the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in Mumbai. "We will be taking some action. We are looking at the various terms and conditions and protocols of IPL [around] how the teams behave," he added.

Bhinder had told the BCCI anti-corruption unit that the breach was inadvertent and had issued an apology before he was fined.

"It is not just players or officials. As a team, they have to maintain some decorum so that the image of the IPL is never adversely affected. To ensure that we have to take a call and we will be taking some action," Saikia concluded.

'Issues Addressed': Sangakkara

Rajasthan Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara also addressed the recent controversies involving the franchise, stating that the issues have been dealt with and the team continues to emphasise responsibility, discipline and adherence to team values. "I think it is, of course, a reflection that is not positive on the team, a controversy of any kind. All I can say is that both of those have been addressed by the BCCI and the franchise. And then in terms of the culture, we always try to have a very positive, healthy culture. We have our own values we adhere to. And the constant reminder to the players is to make sure they're responsible to the franchise and to our culture and our values," Sangakkara said. (ANI)

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