Israel Quizzes Two Gaza Flotilla Activists, Angering Spain

MENAFN - Jordan Times) OCCUPIED JERUSALEM - Two activists from a Gaza-bound flotilla, arrested off the coast of Greece, have been brought to Israel for questioning, a move Spain has condemned as "illegal".

The flotilla of more than 50 vessels had set sail from France, Spain and Italy with the aim of breaking an Israeli blockade of Gaza and bringing supplies to the devastated Palestinian territory.

They were intercepted by Israeli forces in international waters off Greece early on Thursday, with Israel saying it had removed some 175 activists -- two of whom were taken to Israel for questioning.

Organisers accused Israel of "kidnapping" 211 people.

On the social media platform X, Israel's foreign ministry identified the pair as Saif Abu Keshek from Spain and Thiago Avila, a Brazilian national, saying were taken to Israel "for questioning by law enforcement authorities".

But Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares denounced the detention of Abu Keshek as "illegal", saying it would further stain deteriorating bilateral ties.

"This is an illegal detention in international waters, outside any jurisdiction of the Israeli authorities, meaning Saif Abu Keshek must be released immediately so he can return to Spain," Albares told Rac1 radio.

"This episode further strains our relationship... because this situation is unacceptable, a state should not behave in this manner."

Worsening ties

Ties between Israel and Spain have nosedived since the Gaza war sparked by the October 2023 cross-border attacks. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's criticized of its bombardment of the Palestinian territory.

Both countries have withdrawn their ambassadors.

Israel's foreign ministry said the two activists were affiliated with an organisation that was sanctioned by the US Treasury.

That group -- the Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad (PCPA) -- has been accused by Washington of "clandestinely acting on behalf of" Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The Treasury said the organisation had played a role in organising other Gaza-bound flotillas aimed at breaking Israel's blockade.

Israel's foreign ministry said Abu Keshek was a leading member of the PCPA, and that Avila was also linked to the organisation and "suspected of illegal activity".

Albares rejected the allegation, saying: "The information I myself have requested indicates that no link can be established between Saif Abu Keshek and Hamas".

Avila was among the organisers of a flotilla that tried to bring aid to Gaza last year that was also intercepted by Israeli forces.

Activists 'beaten'

Israel controls all entry points into Gaza and the territory has been under Israeli blockade since 2007.

Throughout the Gaza war, there have been shortages of critical supplies in the Palestinian territory, with Israel at times cutting off aid entirely.

Organisers of the latest flotilla said the Israeli interception took place more than 1,000 kilometres from Gaza and their equipment was smashed, leaving them facing a "calculated death trap at sea".

Dozens of intercepted activists disembarked on Friday at the Greek island of Crete, according to an AFP journalist.

Organisers published photos on X showing two activists with bruises on their faces. One participant said in distributed footage that Israeli forces had "beaten" them "several times".

Israeli rights group Adalah said its lawyers had met the two detained activists at Shikma Prison in Ashkelon.

Avila told the lawyers he had been "subjected to extreme brutality" when the vessels were seized, adding that he was "dragged face-down across the floor and beaten so severely that he passed out twice".

Since arriving in Israel, he said he had been "kept in isolation and blindfolded," according to Adalah.

Abu Keshek was also "hand-tied and blindfolded... and forced to lie face-down on the floor from the moment of his seizure" until reaching Israel, the group said.

Both have "declared a hunger strike, though they are continuing to drink water," it added.

The Global Sumud Flotilla's first Mediterranean voyage to Gaza in the summer and autumn of 2025 drew worldwide attention, before Israeli forces intercepted the boats off the coasts of Egypt and Gaza in early October.

Crew members, including Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, were arrested and expelled by Israeli forces.