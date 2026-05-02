Akhil Gogoi Claims Oppn Alliance Will Form Next Government In Assam

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, May 2 (IANS) Raijor Dal chief and opposition leader in Assam Akhil Gogoi on Saturday expressed confidence that the opposition alliance would form the next government in the state, claiming that anti-incumbency sentiment and post-poll assessments point towards a decisive mandate against the ruling dispensation.

Speaking to IANS, Gogoi said there was“no doubt” that opposition parties were on course to secure a majority in the Assam Assembly elections and would comfortably cross the required mark to form the government.

“We will form the government. There is no doubt about that. We will win in more than 70 Assembly seats and comfortably form the government,” Gogoi said while expressing optimism over the prospects of opposition parties in the state.

He said a review meeting was held earlier in the day to assess the likely performance of opposition candidates across constituencies. According to Gogoi, several prominent leaders from the opposition camp attended the meeting and shared feedback gathered from different districts after the completion of polling.

The Raijor Dal leader claimed that the collective assessment indicated that opposition parties together are poised to win more than 76 seats in the 126-member Assembly.

He said the figures were based on inputs received from grassroots workers, local organisers and constituency-level leaders.

Gogoi asserted that public dissatisfaction over issues such as governance, unemployment, price rise and alleged administrative failures has contributed to a strong pro-opposition mood across the state.

He added that voters have shown their desire for change through the ballot.

According to him, the final picture would emerge once counting of votes takes place on May 4, but the opposition remained confident of forming the next government.

“On May 4, everything will be clear and the next government in Assam will be formed by the opposition parties,” he said.

The remarks come amid competing claims by both the ruling alliance and opposition groups following the conclusion of polling in the state. While various parties have projected confidence over the outcome, all eyes are now on the counting day when the electoral verdict will determine whether Assam witnesses a continuation of the present regime or a shift in power.

Notably, most exit polls have predicted a landslide victory for the BJP and its allies in the Assembly elections.