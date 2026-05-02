Gujarat Guv Takes ST Bus Ride In Surat, Engages With Passengers
The Governor boarded a regular ST bus and undertook the journey like an ordinary passenger, setting aside protocol arrangements.
During the trip, he purchased his ticket and paid digitally, an act intended to encourage cashless transactions.
The region has been experiencing intense summer conditions, with temperatures crossing 40 degrees Celsius.
Throughout the journey, Governor Devvrat interacted with fellow passengers, enquired about their well-being, and discussed their experiences with public transport.
Passengers on board expressed surprise at sharing the journey with the constitutional head of the state, who travelled without special arrangements.
This is not the first time the Governor has used state-run bus services. He has on several occasions opted for ST buses as part of his broader approach of engaging with citizens in everyday settings.
The Governor is also known for conducting weekly“Gram Kalyan” programmes across Gujarat's different talukas.
Under this initiative, he visits villages and participates in a range of activities, including tree plantation on one acre of land under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.
He also takes part in village cleanliness drives, often working alongside residents.
As part of the programme, he visits households from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities for meals, followed by evening interactions with villagers on subjects such as education, health, de-addiction, animal husbandry, environmental conservation, social harmony, and natural farming.
During these visits, he is known to stay overnight in government school classrooms rather than in formal accommodation facilities.
Early mornings typically include yoga sessions with schoolchildren, followed by visits to farms practising natural farming.
He also interacts with farmers, provides guidance on agricultural practices, and participates in activities such as milking cattle.
In the programme's concluding sessions, the Governor holds discussions with farmers from across the taluka on natural farming and related agricultural practices.
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