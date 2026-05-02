Gujarat Guv Takes ST Bus Ride In Surat, Engages With Passengers​

MENAFN - IANS) Surat, May 2 (IANS) In a gesture highlighting the use of public transport and digital payment systems, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat travelled by a State Road Transport Corporation (ST) bus from Adajan bus stand in Surat to Jinod village in Olpad taluka on Saturday, amid prevailing high temperatures in the region.​

The Governor boarded a regular ST bus and undertook the journey like an ordinary passenger, setting aside protocol arrangements.​

During the trip, he purchased his ticket and paid digitally, an act intended to encourage cashless transactions.​

The region has been experiencing intense summer conditions, with temperatures crossing 40 degrees Celsius.​

Throughout the journey, Governor Devvrat interacted with fellow passengers, enquired about their well-being, and discussed their experiences with public transport.​

Passengers on board expressed surprise at sharing the journey with the constitutional head of the state, who travelled without special arrangements.​

This is not the first time the Governor has used state-run bus services. He has on several occasions opted for ST buses as part of his broader approach of engaging with citizens in everyday settings.​

The Governor is also known for conducting weekly“Gram Kalyan” programmes across Gujarat's different talukas.​

Under this initiative, he visits villages and participates in a range of activities, including tree plantation on one acre of land under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.​

He also takes part in village cleanliness drives, often working alongside residents.​

As part of the programme, he visits households from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities for meals, followed by evening interactions with villagers on subjects such as education, health, de-addiction, animal husbandry, environmental conservation, social harmony, and natural farming.​

During these visits, he is known to stay overnight in government school classrooms rather than in formal accommodation facilities.​

Early mornings typically include yoga sessions with schoolchildren, followed by visits to farms practising natural farming.​

He also interacts with farmers, provides guidance on agricultural practices, and participates in activities such as milking cattle.​

In the programme's concluding sessions, the Governor holds discussions with farmers from across the taluka on natural farming and related agricultural practices.