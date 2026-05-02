Delhi Judge Aman Sharma, 35, Found Dead At Home In Safdarjung, Suicide Suspected

Delhi Civil Judge Aman Sharma, 35, was found dead at his residence in Safdarjung Enclave on Friday evening, with police suspecting suicide. According to officials, his family alerted police after finding the bathroom locked from inside. Officers rushed to the scene, broke open the door, and took him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police have begun an investigation and are awaiting the post-mortem report.

Judge Aman Kumar Sharma has died by suicide in the Safdarjung area. He was found hanging. Further details awaited: Delhi Police

- ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2026

According to police sources, as quoted by India Today, the incident came to light on Friday afternoon. Police received a call at around 1.45 pm from a family member.

Family Alerted Police

"My brother died by suicide in the bathroom at home," the caller reportedly told police, according to sources. A police team rushed to the residence soon after receiving the information. Officers found Judge Aman Sharma inside the house and immediately shifted him to a nearby hospital.

Declared Dead At Hospital

Doctors examined Sharma at the hospital and declared him dead on arrival.

Police have started an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. Officials said all aspects of the case are being examined, and further details are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies)

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the 'DISHA' helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)