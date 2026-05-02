Madhya Pradesh Leads Job Creation, Says State Govt Citing DPIIT Report​

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, May 2 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh has positioned itself as a key state in converting industrial investment into employment generation, according to the state government, which cites investment facilitation data linked to Invest India under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).​

The state government said the latest assessment ranks Madhya Pradesh first in job creation among several other industrial states, including Maharashtra, Telangana, Rajasthan, and Andhra Pradesh.​

The government described this as an outcome of sustained efforts to strengthen industrial policy implementation and investor engagement.​

It said the focus has now shifted from merely attracting investments to ensuring that approved projects translate into employment opportunities on the ground. The state is now ensuring that every major investment proposal leads to direct job creation for the youth of Madhya Pradesh, the government stated on Saturday.​

Officials said this performance is being linked to continuous policy reforms, improved ease of doing business, and expansion of industrial infrastructure across regions. The state has also increased investor outreach through roadshows, investor summits, and regional industrial conclaves held at multiple levels.​

Madhya Pradesh is strengthening its identity as a state where investment and employment growth move hand in hand, ensuring direct benefits for young job seekers, the government further stated.​

Alongside investment promotion, the state has also expanded skill development efforts. Training programmes in Industrial Training Institutes and polytechnic colleges are being aligned with industry requirements to improve workforce readiness.​

Officials said job fairs and initiatives such as“Yuva Sangam” are also being used to connect employers with candidates at the local level, helping reduce gaps between training and placement.​

At the national level, Invest India has facilitated 60 investment projects worth over USD 6.1 billion during 2025–26 across 14 states, with an estimated 31,000 jobs expected to be created. The Madhya Pradesh government said the state's performance within this framework reflects its strong focus on employment-oriented investment policy.​

Officials added that the state's approach is increasingly viewed as an investment-to-employment model, in which industrial growth is directly linked to job outcomes.​