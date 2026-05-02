Delhi L-G TS Sandhu Relives Memories Of His Student Days At St Stephen's College

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor T.S. Sandhu on Saturday relived memories of his student life at St. Stephen's College of Delhi University as he walked the corridors, interacted with faculty, saw archive photos and addressed graduating students at the Convocation.

Addressing the Class of 2026, Sandhu encouraged them to pursue excellence with humility and to serve the nation with both competence and character.

“This occasion marks an important transition in the lives of the graduating class. It is a moment that brings together reflection, anticipation, and a quiet recognition of the journey that has brought you here,” he said.

“For many of you, St. Stephen's has not only been a place of academic pursuit, but also a space where ideas were shaped, perspectives were challenged, and friendships were formed,” said Sandhu in an impassioned speech.

He said,“St. Stephen's College is also my alma mater, and I have spent some of the most meaningful and formative moments of my life here. The memories of those years - of conversations, classrooms, debates, and friendships remain with me even today. They shaped not only my academic journey, but also my outlook on life.”

Sandhu said,“When I look back at my time here, two aspects stand out clearly. The first is the emphasis on intellectual curiosity. You are encouraged, not merely to learn, but to question-to examine assumptions, and engage with ideas, critically, even when they challenge your own beliefs.”

“The second is the sense of balance, between excellence and humility. This institution places before you high expectations, but it also instils a quiet discipline - an understanding, that achievement is not an end in itself, but a responsibility, he said.

The world you are entering will present opportunities, but also complexities. How you navigate them will depend not only on your knowledge, but on your judgment, and values, he said.

Later, Sandhu took to X to share his joy of reliving memories of his days as a college student.

“Delighted to visit my alma mater, St. Stephen's College, for the Annual Dismissal Service. Walking through its familiar corridors brought back memories of enriching conversations, engaging classrooms, spirited debates, and lifelong friendships,” he said.

“Addressing the Class of 2026, I encouraged them to pursue excellence with humility and to serve the nation with both competence and character. Heartiest congratulations to the graduating class. May you carry forward the rich legacy, intellect, and unique spirit of the College as you embark on your journeys ahead,” he said.

Sandhu earned a B.A. degree in History from St. Stephen's College in 1982 and later pursued an M.A. in International Relations from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) before joining the Indian Foreign Service in 1988.