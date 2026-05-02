Blast Rocks Kabul's Khair Khana Area

An explosion struck the Khair Khana area of Kabul on Saturday morning, with sources saying the blast occurred around 8:30 a.m. at Qala-e-Najarha intersection. Initial reports indicate the explosion targeted a security checkpoint, but details remain limited.

Sources said the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device planted at the site. The extent of casualties or damage has not yet been confirmed, and officials have not commented so far on the incident.

In a separate development, another explosion was reported late Friday near the provincial governor's office building in Logar Province, raising further concerns about deteriorating security conditions.

Security incidents, including targeted attacks and civilian killings, have increased in recent days, according to local reports. The pattern suggests growing instability in parts of the country despite earlier claims of improved security.

Afghanistan has experienced periodic attacks involving roadside bombs and targeted violence, often aimed at security forces or government-linked sites. Such incidents continue to pose risks to civilians in densely populated urban areas.

In recent years, security dynamics in Afghanistan have remained fragile, with various armed groups and unresolved tensions contributing to recurring violence.

Authorities have yet to issue an official statement on the Kabul or Logar incidents, and investigations are likely ongoing to determine responsibility and assess the full impact.