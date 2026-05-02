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Indonesia Denounces Seizure of Gaza-Bound Aid Flotilla
(MENAFN) Indonesia has condemned the interception of a Gaza-bound humanitarian aid flotilla by Israeli forces in international waters, reiterating its support for the mission, according to reports.
A spokesperson for Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry, Vahd Nabyl, said Jakarta is closely following reports of the incident and strongly rejects the seizure of the humanitarian convoy.
Indonesia also stressed that all countries must respect freedom of navigation in international waters, in line with the UN Charter, and ensure the protection of humanitarian operations under international law.
The flotilla, known as the Global Sumud mission, was intercepted near the Greek island area while sailing toward Gaza, a territory under blockade, according to reports.
Israel’s Foreign Ministry said that numerous activists were detained after more than 20 vessels were seized during the operation. Some detainees were later released, while a small number reportedly remained in custody.
The incident has drawn renewed international attention to maritime access and humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza, according to reports.
A spokesperson for Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry, Vahd Nabyl, said Jakarta is closely following reports of the incident and strongly rejects the seizure of the humanitarian convoy.
Indonesia also stressed that all countries must respect freedom of navigation in international waters, in line with the UN Charter, and ensure the protection of humanitarian operations under international law.
The flotilla, known as the Global Sumud mission, was intercepted near the Greek island area while sailing toward Gaza, a territory under blockade, according to reports.
Israel’s Foreign Ministry said that numerous activists were detained after more than 20 vessels were seized during the operation. Some detainees were later released, while a small number reportedly remained in custody.
The incident has drawn renewed international attention to maritime access and humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza, according to reports.
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