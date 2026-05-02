'I Don't Believe In Exit Polls,' Says Manickam Tagore Urges All To Wait For Counting Day

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Dismissing the credibility of exit polls, Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Saturday said the actual mandate of the people will only be clear on counting day.

“I don't believe in exit polls. Let us wait for the real counting on the 4th. People have already decided. People have given a verdict. That has to be read out also, let us wait for another 48 hours, people's mandate should not be manipulated...” he told IANS.

His remarks come amid a sharply divided exit poll landscape in Tamil Nadu, where different agencies have projected contrasting outcomes for the major political players.

The contest in the state is seen as a three-cornered fight involving the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in alliance with the BJP, and actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Among the projections, the Axis My India survey has drawn attention by predicting a surprise debut victory for TVK with 98 to 120 seats. It places the DMK in the range of 92 to 110 seats, while the AIADMK is projected to secure between 22 and 32 seats, underlining the unusually fragmented nature of predictions this election.

Voting in Tamil Nadu was held on April 24, with the state recording a high voter turnout of 85.13 per cent. The DMK centred its campaign on its Dravidian Model of governance and welfare initiatives, while the AIADMK focussed on promises of corruption-free governance and an end to what it described as“one family rule”.

Meanwhile, in West Bengal, Assembly elections were conducted in two phases on April 24 and April 29, with counting for both Tamil Nadu and West Bengal scheduled for May 4.

Repolling is underway on Saturday in 15 polling stations across South 24 Parganas district, including 11 booths in Magrahat Paschim and four in Diamond Harbour Assembly constituencies.

Voting began at 7 A.M. and will continue till 6 P.M., with enhanced security arrangements in place. Voters in the Diamond Harbour area have expressed mixed reactions but have largely acknowledged improved arrangements and tighter security during the repoll process.