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Finland Downgrades 2026 Growth Projection
(MENAFN) Finland has sharply cut its economic growth projection for 2026, with the country's Finance Ministry pointing directly to the ongoing Middle East conflict as a destabilizing force driving inflation and undermining recovery, according to a Finnish broadcaster.
Finance Ministry director general Mikko Spolander did not mince words when addressing the source of the turbulence. "The crisis in the Middle East is increasing instability and uncertainty, hindering economic growth and driving inflation in Finland this year," he said.
The revised figures are stark. The ministry now projects gross domestic product growth of just 0.6% for the current year — nearly half the 1.1% expansion it had forecast as recently as December, reflecting a dramatic deterioration in the country's economic outlook over just a few months.
Officials attributed the downgrade to a combination of weaker-than-anticipated recovery conditions and mounting external pressures tied, in significant part, to the escalating regional conflict in the Middle East. The ministry further cautioned that any meaningful rebound in economic performance will hinge directly on how — and how swiftly — that crisis reaches resolution.
The warning extended beyond growth alone. Finland's public finances are also under mounting strain, with the general government deficit forecast to remain elevated and potentially deepen over the coming year.
Broader global uncertainty was cited as an additional drag, complicating efforts to bring inflation under control and weighing heavily on the momentum of Finland's export-dependent economy — particularly vulnerable to volatile international conditions.
Finance Ministry director general Mikko Spolander did not mince words when addressing the source of the turbulence. "The crisis in the Middle East is increasing instability and uncertainty, hindering economic growth and driving inflation in Finland this year," he said.
The revised figures are stark. The ministry now projects gross domestic product growth of just 0.6% for the current year — nearly half the 1.1% expansion it had forecast as recently as December, reflecting a dramatic deterioration in the country's economic outlook over just a few months.
Officials attributed the downgrade to a combination of weaker-than-anticipated recovery conditions and mounting external pressures tied, in significant part, to the escalating regional conflict in the Middle East. The ministry further cautioned that any meaningful rebound in economic performance will hinge directly on how — and how swiftly — that crisis reaches resolution.
The warning extended beyond growth alone. Finland's public finances are also under mounting strain, with the general government deficit forecast to remain elevated and potentially deepen over the coming year.
Broader global uncertainty was cited as an additional drag, complicating efforts to bring inflation under control and weighing heavily on the momentum of Finland's export-dependent economy — particularly vulnerable to volatile international conditions.
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