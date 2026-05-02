Gency AI Lands $20M For Sovereign Ads Network Via Blockchain Consensus

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Gency AI, a San Francisco-based AI and blockchain infrastructure company, announced a $20 million funding round on March 17, 2026. The round includes participation from YZC Capital, MTmetaworld Holdings, Riverpark, ArkStream, MH Ventures, ViaBTC, and Basics Capital. The capital will be used to scale Gency AI's decentralized advertising execution and settlement network, strengthen its privacy-preserving computing stack, and accelerate product deployment and ecosystem partnerships across North America, Asia, and Europe.

Gency AI raises $20 million to build and scale a decentralized advertising network anchored in verifiable on-chain data and privacy-preserving computing. Investors include YZC Capital, MTmetaworld Holdings, Riverpark, ArkStream, MH Ventures, ViaBTC, and Basics Capital, signaling appetite for verifiable, cross-border ad tech infrastructure. The project aims to shift ad tech from centralized platform trust to protocol trust through on-chain credentials and automated revenue distribution. The architecture centers on four core modules: policy identity, ESQ privacy computing, PSG clearing and settlement, and an AI optimization engine designed for encrypted operation. Industry implications point to faster settlements, clearer attribution, and increased regulatory alignment as privacy rules tighten and demand for AI-driven automated advertising grows.

Key takeawaysBuilding verifiable infrastructure for the advertising economy

The digital advertising market has expanded rapidly, yet a substantial portion of its execution and settlement remains brokered on centralized platforms. Industry participants have long flagged concerns around attribution transparency, data ownership, and the friction-filled reconciliation cycles that connect advertisers, publishers, and agencies. Gency AI positions its platform as a step toward a new paradigm-a shift from“platform trust” to“protocol trust.”

By introducing on-chain verifiable credentials and automated revenue distribution mechanisms, the company envisions a workflow where ad impressions, conversion outcomes, and payments can be independently verified and settled using smart contracts. In practical terms, this could mean reduced settlement times and greater transparency for cross-border campaigns, with a built-in privacy layer that preserves user data while enabling auditable outcomes.

AI and blockchain–integrated technical architecture

Gency AI describes its network as a four-module stack designed to coordinate advertising actions in a privacy-conscious, verifiable manner:

Policy identity

On-chain policy identities create permissioned data usage boundaries, enabling transparent and traceable authorization management for data assets used in advertising campaigns.

ESQ privacy computing layer

The ESQ layer integrates technologies such as trusted execution environments (TEEs), private set intersection (PSI), and secure multi-party computation (MPC) to facilitate encrypted data processing. This enables advertisers and platforms to run analytics and optimizations without exposing raw data.

PSG clearing and settlement protocol

This component converts advertising actions and conversion outcomes into on-chain verifiable credentials and automatically triggers revenue distribution through smart contracts, delivering end-to-end verifiability of the ad economy's financial flows.

AI optimization engine

Operating within an encrypted environment, the AI module powers campaign forecasting, audience targeting, and optimization, while supporting model training and attribution analysis without revealing underlying user data. The approach aims to balance rigorous privacy protection with practical operational efficiency.

Investor perspectives

Investors in the round argue that uniting AI automation with verifiable computing could fundamentally remodel the core infrastructure of digital advertising. By moving away from opaque, closed data platforms toward open, verifiable protocols, they see an opportunity to improve transparency, efficiency, and compliance in a space where regulatory expectations are tightening and data privacy rules are evolving globally.

As demand for AI-powered automated advertising grows, backers note that a trusted, verifiable, and autonomous ad network could become a defining trend for the industry. The funding round signals confidence that a protocol-first approach-rooted in cryptographic guarantees and on-chain governance-could become attractive to advertisers, publishers, and technology partners seeking greater interoperability and accountability.

About Gency AI

Gency AI frames itself as a sovereign advertising network designed for the agentic economy-an ecosystem where data ownership, permissions, execution, and settlement are programmable, verifiable, and user-controlled by default. Rather than relying on traditional adtech models built on opaque data aggregation and trust-based reporting, Gency AI envisions advertising as a verifiable coordination system. By combining cryptographic guarantees, on-chain policy enforcement, and measurable outcomes, the network aims to enable coordinated interactions among advertisers, publishers, AI agents, and users.

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