Medicare Alert: The Urinary Catheter Billing Scam That's Costing Seniors Thousands

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Imagine opening your Medicare statement and seeing thousands of dollars in charges for medical supplies you never ordered. That's exactly what's happening in a growing number of cases tied to the Medicare catheter scam. Across the country, seniors are discovering fraudulent charges for urinary catheters (sometimes totaling thousands of dollars ) on their Medicare Summary Notices.

In many cases, victims never received the equipment and didn't even know the charges existed until much later. Even more concerning, some scams are sophisticated enough to use real provider names, making the claims appear legitimate. This isn't a small issue. It's part of a widespread fraud trend targeting older Americans. Here's what you need to know about how this scam works.

How the Medicare Catheter Scam Actually Works

The Medicare catheter scam typically begins with scammers trying to obtain your Medicare number. This often happens through unsolicited phone calls, emails, or even online ads offering“free” medical supplies.

Once they have your information, fraudulent suppliers submit claims to Medicare for urinary catheters or related equipment. In some cases, they even use a doctor's name (sometimes without the doctor's knowledge) to make the claim appear legitimate. Because Medicare may initially process the claim, the fraud can go unnoticed for weeks or months. By the time it's discovered, thousands of dollars may already be tied to your account.

Why This Scam Is Costing Seniors Thousands

One of the biggest dangers of the Medicare catheter scam is how expensive the fraudulent claims can be. Reports show cases where Medicare was billed $7,000 to $10,000 or more for supplies never received.

While Medicare may cover a large portion, supplemental insurance (or even the patient) can still be responsible for part of the bill. This can leave seniors unexpectedly paying hundreds or thousands out of pocket. In addition, fraudulent claims can impact your medical records, making it harder to get legitimate care approved later.

That said, there are some clear warning signs you might be a target of this scam. The first is receiving medical supplies you never ordered. You may also see unfamiliar charges on your Medicare Summary Notice (MSN). Another huge red flag is if you get a call offering“free” medical equipment. Scammers often use this tactic to trick you into sharing your Medicare number.

Why This Scam Is So Hard to Detect

One reason the Medicare catheter scam is so effective is that it often doesn't feel urgent at first. Medicare frequently pays claims directly, so beneficiaries may not immediately notice unusual charges. Additionally, the use of legitimate provider names makes the billing look authentic. Scammers also rely on the fact that many seniors don't regularly review their statements. This delay gives fraudsters time to submit additional claims. By the time the issue is caught, the damage may already be done.

But you don't have to be afraid of falling victim. There are several steps you can take to protect yourself.

Never share your Medicare number with unsolicited callers. No legitimate provider will randomly call asking for it. Review your Medicare Summary Notice regularly. Look for unfamiliar charges or providers. Refuse unexpected medical equipment deliveries. If you didn't order it, don't accept it. Verify any charges with your doctor. Confirm whether the equipment was actually prescribed. Report suspicious activity immediately. Contact Medicare or the HHS Office of Inspector General hotline.

If you suspect you've been affected by the Medicare catheter scam, act quickly. Start by contacting your healthcare provider to confirm whether the equipment was legitimately ordered. Then you'll want to call Medicare directly to report the suspicious charges. You should also contact your local Senior Medicare Patrol for assistance with fraud reporting and prevention. Keep records of all communications and documents related to the issue to protect yourself.

A Growing Medicare Fraud Crisis

The Medicare catheter scam is just one part of a much larger fraud problem. In recent investigations, fraudulent billing schemes involving medical equipment have reached billions of dollars.

Millions of Americans have had their Medicare information compromised in large-scale fraud operations. These scams often evolve quickly, targeting new types of equipment or services. That's why staying informed is one of the most important defenses you have. The more you understand how these schemes work, the harder it becomes for scammers to succeed.

Have you ever spotted a suspicious charge on your Medicare statement? What did you do? Share your experience in the comments.