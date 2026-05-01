Dan Leiva's Amplified Earns Prestigious Kirkus Review, Cementing Its Place As A Definitive AI Leadership Manual

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A Kirkus Reviews endorsement positions Amplified by Dan Leiva as a purposeful, essential book in today's rapidly expanding AI conversation.

A powerful new endorsement from Kirkus Reviews is positioning Amplified written by Dan Leiva and published by Beyond Publishing in Dallas, TX as one of the most important, and purposeful, books in the rapidly expanding conversation around artificial intelligence.

Known as one of the most respected and rigorous voices in publishing, Kirkus has long set the benchmark for literary merit and critical integrity. Its evaluation of Amplified reflects not only credibility, but clarity: this is not a“me-too” AI book written for trend-chasers or aspiring gurus. Instead, it is a focused, strategic handbook crafted for leadership teams navigating real organizational complexity.

Leiva, a seasoned technology executive and information architect with leadership experience at global giants like Apple, Intuit, and eBay, brings a depth of insight that sets Amplified apart. His work is not theoretical, it is grounded in decades of building, scaling, and guiding teams at the highest levels of innovation.

At the core of Amplified is a compelling and timely warning. As Kirkus highlights, many organizations fall into what Leiva calls“the efficiency trap,” prioritizing speed and cost reduction at the expense of human judgment. The result is a slow erosion of trust, both internally and with customers. In an era where large language models and AI systems are reshaping decision-making, this insight is particularly urgent.

Rather than offering surface-level commentary, Leiva provides a structured framework to help large organizations integrate AI responsibly and effectively. His approach is both practical and philosophical, urging leaders to balance technological capability with human discernment. It is this clarity of thinking that Kirkus identifies as a defining strength of the book.

Importantly, the review also helps sharpen the book's positioning. Amplified is“not for general readers,” a distinction that works in its favor. This is a deliberate, high-level manual designed for executives, decision-makers, and leadership teams who are already in the arena, grappling with the complexities of AI adoption. For this audience, Leiva's work serves as both a guide and a compass.

The endorsement carries additional weight given the reputation of Kirkus and its broader initiatives, including Kirkus Collections. These curated selections are trusted by librarians and institutions across the United States, built on principles of literary excellence, diversity, and thoughtful representation. Every book reviewed undergoes rigorous evaluation, ensuring that only works meeting the highest standards of quality and relevance are recognized.

For Leiva, this recognition underscores a central truth: meaningful contributions in the AI space are not about volume, but about value. In a crowded market filled with speculative narratives and recycled ideas, Amplified stands apart as a grounded, experience-driven resource.

As organizations worldwide continue to invest heavily in AI, the need for clear, principled leadership has never been greater. Amplified arrives at a critical moment, offering a roadmap for those willing to move beyond hype and engage in the real challenges, and opportunities, of intelligent systems.

For leadership teams seeking not just to adopt AI, but to do so with intention, trust, and long-term impact, Dan Leiva's Amplified is quickly becoming essential reading.

About Dan Leiva

Dan Leiva is a leading technology executive and information architect with a proven track record of guiding innovation at some of the world's most influential companies. Through Amplified, he distills his experience into a practical framework for organizations navigating the future of AI.