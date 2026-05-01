Grand Pointe Automotive Celebrates Over 70 Years As Grand Blanc's Most Trusted Auto Repair Shop

Grand Blanc Township, MI - May 1, 2026 - For more than 70 years, Grand Pointe Automotive has been keeping Genesee County drivers safely on the road. Founded in October 1950, the family-owned shop has grown from a local garage into a modern, full-service auto repair destination serving Grand Blanc, Flint, Burton, and the surrounding communities.







A Legacy Built on Integrity in the Heart of GM Country

Grand Pointe Automotive's roots run deep in this community. When the shop first opened in October 1950, the Flint metro area was at the center of American manufacturing, and the vehicles rolling off local General Motors assembly lines were the lifeblood of families across Genesee County. For more than seven decades, Grand Pointe Automotive has been the trusted choice for keeping those vehicles, and generations of drivers, safely on the road.

The shop's long history reflects a straightforward commitment: do the right thing, every time. That means honest diagnostics, respectful communication, and repairs done to last. It is the kind of approach that turns first-time customers into lifelong clients and has made Grand Pointe Automotive a household name in Grand Blanc Township.

"We Keep You Moving": A Modern Experience for Busy Michigan Drivers

The shop's slogan, 'We Keep You Moving,' is more than a tagline. It's the operating philosophy behind every service the team provides, from routine oil changes to complex diagnostics, all delivered with the kind of transparency and convenience that keeps customers coming back.

The shop offers a full suite of convenience amenities designed to minimize disruption:



Free loaner vehicles for customers who need to stay on the move during repairs

Complimentary shuttle service to and from the shop

Vehicle pick-up and delivery for customers who cannot make it in during shop hours

Early bird drop-off and secure after-hours pick-up options

A large, comfortable waiting room with a kids' play area, TV, Wi-Fi, and refreshments Text-to-pay and online financing through Synchrony Car Care

Few independent shops offering auto repair in Grand Blanc, MI, provide this level of customer-first convenience under one roof. For families juggling work, school, and daily commitments, it makes a real difference.

Master Certified Expertise You Can Count On in Grand Blanc Township

Grand Pointe Automotive is staffed by Master Certified technicians who hold ASE certifications, and the shop is equipped to handle a wide range of vehicles and services. Because Grand Blanc sits in the heart of GM country, the team has deep experience servicing Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Chrysler, Toyota, and Honda vehicles, with a particular focus on the domestic trucks and SUVs that are most common throughout the area.

The shop handles everything from oil changes, brake repair, steering, and suspension to engine diagnostics, A/C repair, transmission service, alignments, and tire sales. Advanced equipment, including the Hunter HawkEye Elite alignment system, Snap-on and Autel diagnostic scanners, and OE-level scanning and programming tools for GM, Ford, and Chrysler vehicles, supports that work at every level.

Other shops throughout the region regularly refer complex, hard-to-diagnose vehicles to Grand Pointe Automotive when they cannot find a solution. As the go-to auto repair shop in the Flint area, that reputation has been earned over 70 years of doing the work right the first time.

An Industry-Leading Warranty That Backs Every Repair

One of the most meaningful ways Grand Pointe Automotive demonstrates its commitment to quality is through its warranty. Every repair is backed by a 3-year, 36,000-mile warranty.

For families and professionals who depend on their vehicles every day, that warranty represents peace of mind that extends well beyond the day of the repair. It is a direct reflection of the confidence the Grand Pointe Automotive team has in its work, and one of the clearest reasons drivers across Genesee County choose them for reliable auto service in Michigan, they can count on long-term.

Committed to the Grand Blanc and Flint Communities

Grand Pointe Automotive's connection to this community goes beyond automotive service. The shop actively sponsors local school programs, including football, baseball, cheer, and pom squads for both Grand Blanc Schools and Goodrich Schools. It is the kind of involvement that reflects a business genuinely invested in the well-being of the neighborhoods it serves.

In a region with deep ties to the American auto industry, Grand Pointe Automotive has earned a place as more than just a repair shop. It is part of the fabric of daily life in Grand Blanc Township, a reliable partner for thousands of families who simply need their vehicles to work and their schedules to stay intact.

About Grand Pointe Automotive

Since 1950, Grand Pointe Automotive has been the trusted choice for full-service auto repair in Grand Blanc Township, MI. Driven by their slogan, "We Keep You Moving," the shop combines over 70 years of honest, reliable service with modern conveniences like free loaner vehicles and complimentary shuttle service. Backed by an industry-leading 3-year, 36,000-mile warranty and a team of Master Certified technicians, Grand Pointe Automotive is dedicated to keeping the Grand Blanc and Flint communities safely on the road.