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Since entering the vending and unattended retail sector in 2018, VMFS USA has redefined workplace refreshment, setting the national benchmark for micro market innovation, technology, and customer experience.

Miami, Florida - May 1, 2026 - VMFS USA, widely recognized as the original pioneer and current market leader in the rapidly growing Micro Markets segment of the United States vending and unattended retail industry, today reinforced its commitment to shaping the future of workplace refreshment. Operating since 2018, the company has consistently led the industry through innovation, scale, and an uncompromising focus on the end consumer experience.

Micro markets, the modern evolution of traditional vending, have transformed how employees and visitors access food, beverages, and everyday essentials at work. Unlike conventional vending machines that limit selection to a few dozen items, a micro market is a self-service mini convenience store, complete with open shelving, refrigerated coolers, fresh food displays, and self checkout kiosks. VMFS USA was among the very first operators in the country to identify the long-term potential of this category and has since grown to become its most influential force.

Building the Category from the Ground Up

When VMFS USA opened its doors in 2018, the micro market concept was still in its infancy across much of the United States. Many vending operators viewed it as a niche offering. VMFS USA took a different view. The company invested early in scalable technology, supply chain infrastructure, and consumer research, betting that workplaces would demand a far better refreshment experience than a coin operated machine could ever provide.

That bet paid off. Today, VMFS USA serves a broad portfolio of clients spanning corporate offices, manufacturing plants, hospitals, distribution centers, universities, and government facilities. The company's footprint continues to expand year over year, fueled by client retention, referrals, and a reputation for operational excellence that competitors have struggled to match.

"When we launched VMFS USA in 2018, we saw something the rest of the industry had not yet fully grasped," said Jose Perez, CEO of VMFS USA. "We saw that the American workforce wanted variety, freshness, transparency, and modern technology in their break rooms. We built our entire business around delivering exactly that, and we have never looked back. Being the pioneers of the Micro Markets movement in the United States is something our entire team is incredibly proud of."

Why VMFS USA Leads the Micro Markets Industry

Over the past several years, VMFS USA has established itself as the benchmark for what a high performing micro market operator looks like. The company's leadership position is rooted in a combination of factors that competitors have not been able to replicate at scale.

VMFS USA offers an industry leading product assortment that includes fresh meals, healthier snacking options, premium beverages, specialty coffee, and grab and go essentials. Every market is curated based on the demographics, preferences, and consumption patterns of the host location, ensuring that no two markets look alike.

The company's technology stack is another major differentiator. From smart coolers and frictionless checkout systems to remote inventory monitoring and consumer facing mobile apps, VMFS USA has continually invested in tools that improve service levels, reduce shrink, and elevate the consumer experience. This data driven approach allows the company to restock smarter, merchandise better, and deliver consistently fresh inventory.

Service reliability rounds out the picture. VMFS USA operates with the kind of route discipline, food safety standards, and account management rigor typically associated with national retailers. Clients across the country routinely point to the company's responsiveness, cleanliness standards, and willingness to customize as the reasons they choose VMFS USA over alternative providers.

Driving the Future of Unattended Retail

As the micro market category continues its rapid expansion across the United States, VMFS USA is positioning itself for the next chapter of growth. The company is actively expanding into new geographies, deepening its technology partnerships, broadening its fresh food capabilities, and exploring new formats that bring the micro market experience to non traditional locations such as multifamily residential properties, fitness centers, transportation hubs, and educational campuses.

The company is also doubling down on sustainability initiatives, including reduced packaging waste, energy efficient cooler equipment, and locally sourced product partnerships in markets where this is feasible.

"The Micro Markets category is no longer a trend. It is a permanent fixture of the modern American workplace," added Jose Perez. "Our job at VMFS USA is to keep raising the bar. We started this movement, and we intend to keep leading it for many more years to come."

Recognition and Industry Impact

VMFS USA's leadership has been acknowledged by clients, partners, and industry observers alike. The company is widely cited as a reference point for best practices in micro market design, product variety, and operator service standards. It has also been instrumental in educating the broader vending industry about the operational and commercial advantages of transitioning from legacy vending models to full service micro markets.

Through speaking engagements, industry events, and partnerships with leading equipment manufacturers and software providers, VMFS USA continues to play an active role in advancing the entire category, not just its own footprint.

About VMFS USA

VMFS USA is a leading operator of micro markets, vending, and unattended retail solutions across the United States. Founded in 2018, the company is widely regarded as the pioneer and market leader of the Micro Markets segment in the U.S. vending industry. VMFS USA serves corporate offices, healthcare facilities, manufacturing sites, educational institutions, and other workplace environments with curated product assortments, advanced self checkout technology, and best in class service. The company's mission is to make every workplace refreshment moment better, faster, fresher, and more rewarding for the people who use it.

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