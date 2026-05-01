At Best Oil Drops To $80, But That's Still A Different World

At best, oil drops to $80, but that's“a different world” to what we had before the US-Iran war, predicts the CEO of one of the world's largest independent financial advisory and asset management organizations.

Prices have climbed sharply from roughly $60 in January to above $100 before the latest escalation, with the move through $120 reflecting both physical risk to supply and a surge in geopolitical premium. Shipping costs through the Gulf have jumped, with war risk insurance reportedly rising several-fold in recent weeks, while rerouting adds time and cost to global deliveries.

Donald Trump is using the blockade as leverage in its confrontation with Iran, embedding energy supply directly into geopolitical negotiations.

A temporary ceasefire announced weeks ago has done little to restore confidence in uninterrupted flows.

The International Energy Agency estimates that every sustained $10 increase in oil prices adds around 0.2 percentage points to global inflation, feeding directly into transport, food, and manufacturing costs.

The growth outlook is also shifting. Higher fuel costs are already filtering through supply chains, raising input costs for industry and compressing margins. Import-dependent economies such as China, Japan, and much of Europe face a heavier burden, while US producers benefit from domestic output strength.

Global spare production capacity, largely concentrated within OPEC+, remains limited relative to potential disruption scenarios.

Financial markets, which had been positioned for easing inflation and improving growth conditions, are being forced to adjust rapidly. Energy equities have outperformed, while sectors reliant on transport and logistics are under pressure.

The repricing is already happening. Energy producers, commodities, and assets with strong pricing power are gaining support. Sectors with thin margins are being tested hard.

The broader shift extends beyond oil. Strategic use of trade routes, sanctions, and supply chains is becoming more pronounced across global geopolitics, increasing the speed at which political decisions feed into market pricing.

Governments are responding by accelerating energy security strategies, including stockpiling, diversification of suppliers, and increased investment into domestic production and alternative energy sources.

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