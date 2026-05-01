ABB Robotics Launches Automated Sanding And Polishing Cell To Simplify Surface Finishing Automation

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) ABB Robotics has launched its first fully automated sanding and polishing cell – the OmniVance Collaborative Surface Finishing Cell, empowering a new wave of manufacturers to automate key surface finishing tasks, such as sanding and polishing.

Craig McDonnell, managing director business line industries, ABB Robotics, says:“A growing number of companies are looking to automate processes such as sanding and polishing, but many smaller businesses lack in-house robotics expertise – so while they need to deliver perfect quality every time, until now, many have not had a solution that fits their needs.

“Many businesses are wary of investing in complex, bespoke automation, while off-the-shelf tools lack the scalability and capability they require. With our new OmniVance Collaborative Surface Finishing Cell, we're introducing industrial-grade robotics in a simple, affordable, and scalable solution.”

Surface finishing is a critical step in manufacturing across virtually every industry, but businesses are facing dual pressures of more complex production demands and a shortage of skilled labor. Projections from Deloitte and The Manufacturing Institute indicate 1.9 million manufacturing jobs will be unfilled by 2033.

ABB Robotics says its OmniVance Collaborative Surface Finishing Cell bridges the gap between customized automation and entry-level tool kits with its turnkey solution, using a GoFa collaborative robot to execute high-quality, precision surface finishing, without the need for robotics expertise.

The cell is entirely self-contained, delivered as a complete plug-and-play solution, including the GoFa cobot and safety components. The European standard CE-certified cell does not require any additional engineering to switch on and begin production, and the easy addition of new tools and accessories makes it highly adaptable in high-mix environments.

By automating repetitive sanding and polishing tasks, the cell increases throughput and reduces the traditional scrap and rework, saving time, effort, and costs.

Integrated dust extraction readiness helps maintain a clean, healthy work environment while further enhancing finished product quality. Automation also reduces physical strain and frees skilled workers to concentrate on more valuable tasks.

Matching the new cell's industrial-grade quality and efficiency is its operational simplicity, enabled by ABB Robotics' intuitive software developed to govern the entire finishing process. Its tablet-style interface is user-friendly for those without robotics expertise and needs no custom programming.

Features such as lead-through 3D path recording, 2D preset path creation, and intuitive path editing, integrated into Wizard Easy Programming blocks, can reduce programming time by up to 90%.

ABB says the OmniVance Collaborative Surface Finishing Cell demonstrates how collaborative robots can deliver application-specific solutions that boost competitiveness, even for businesses and operators who are new to robotics.