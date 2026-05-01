Don't Miss These Hidden Gems From The 70S, You Might Be Sitting On A Goldmine

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You might be sitting on a goldmine if you read and collected comic books in the 1970s. Comic book paper from that era was cheap and not made to last. Readers would cut coupons out of comics without a thought of conservation. Some titles had short print runs of special variant issues that are hard to find now.

There are also many pivotal first appearance issues that fly under the radar for many, even some collectors. The first appearances of Thanos and Swamp Thing occur in comics with such run-of-the-mill and average covers that it is hard to believe. It would be easy to overlook the importance or value of the comic if you didn't already know.

From 1970 to 1985, comic book storytelling was in the so-called Bronze Age. Comic book superheroes became more serious and dealt with issues that mirrored the real world.

If you have a stash of 1970s comics somewhere, check them closely. You might be sitting on a goldmine.

1. Star Wars #1 [35-cent Variant] (1977) Marvel

In 1977, Marvel made a comic book adaptation of Star Wars. The film was a cultural sensation back then, so it was a no-brainer for Marvel to license the IP for a comic book. However, the average price of a comic was about 30 cents at the time. Marvel would produce a small run of Star Wars #1 issues with a 35-cent price point to test in larger cities.

Less than 1,500 copies of the 35-cent variant of this comic exist. Considering how cheap comic book paper was in the 1970s, and not made to last it might be less. Additionally, not many people know the distinction between the 30-cent and 35-cent variants of this issue.

The 30-cent version of this comic is worth $3,000 in near-perfect condition. If you can find the 35-cent variant, you might be sitting on a goldmine. The 35-cent variant in an 8.0 CGC grade condition is worth about $11,500; a 9.2 CGC grade is worth almost $15,000.

2. The Tomb of Dracula #10 (1973) Marvel

Currently, there are no plans for a new MCU Blade film anytime soon. Two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali was cast as Blade in 2019, but no film came from the announcement. Wesley Snipes is best known for playing Blade in a trilogy of films from the 1990s and 2000s, as well as in 2024's Deadpool and Wolverine.

Blade made his debut in this issue back in 1973. Vampire and horror films were popular, and Marvel took advantage by using Dracula, a public domain character. Each issue of The Tomb of Dracula would feature a different vampire hunter stalking Dracula. Issue #10 features the debut of Blade, who became slowly popular in the late 1980s and 1990s until Blade in 1998 made the character a global star.

A 9.8 CGC grade of this issue is worth almost $12,500.

3. House of Secrets #92 (1971) DC

Horror comics and anthologies were popular in the 1970s. Swamp Thing made his debut in this issue. There are four characters who used the name Swamp Thing in DC Comics, with Alex Holland being the best-known. The first Swamp Thing was a scientist, Alexander Olsen. Olsen became Swamp Thing after a tragic love triangle and a lab explosion.

The cover of this comic is very nondescript and features a woman looking into a mirror as Swamp Thing comes through a window. If you have this comic, you might be sitting on a goldmine. It is worth over $70,000 if you have a copy with a 9.8 CGC grade.

4. Iron Man #55 (1973) Marvel

The MCU's Infinity Saga, from 2008 to 2019, changed Hollywood and filmmaking forever. Thanos became a ubiquitous, global pop culture villain and bad guy not seen since Darth Vader a century before. People who had no interest in reading comic books knew who Thanos was.

The Mad Titan made his first appearance in this issue. A 9.8 CGC grade of this comic is worth $7,177.

5. Green Lantern #76 (1970) DC

In 1970, Green Lantern was failing as a title. So, the editors decided to team up Green Lantern with Green Arrow for a while. Green Lantern was still the star, but with Green Arrow in a co-starring role. As a Bronze Age title, the stories and themes began to reflect the realities of the real world a little more.

Instead of being a space opera, Green Lantern would walk America with Green Arrow. The duo would tackle grounded issues like racism, environmental pollution, social inequality, government corruption, and more. The“Hard Traveling Heroes” storyline is a legendary one in Green Lantern lore.

You're sitting on a goldmine if you have this issue. A 9.8 CGC grade of this comic is worth $11,00.

You Might be Sitting on a Goldmine With 1970s Comics

The 1970s were a turning point in comic book history. A lot of comic book IPs got relaunched, like the X-Men. Wolverine made his debut in this era. Gwen Stacy died in this era, in 1972, in an event that still affects Spider-Man comics to this day.

There is no guarantee that just because your comic was published in the 1970s, it is valuable. Still, give it a look and research it on an online comic book price guide; many are free to use. They will give you a ballpark estimate of the comic's value and a clue if you're sitting on a goldmine.

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