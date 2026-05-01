General Staff Confirms Destruction Of Su-57 And Su-34 Aircraft In Strikes On Shagol Airfield
“The results of measures to reduce the enemy's ability to strike civilian targets on the territory of Ukraine have been confirmed,” the statement reads.
Thus, on April 25, 2026, at the Shagol airfield in the Chelyabinsk region of the Russian Federation, soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces struck several Su-57 fighters and a Su-34 fighter-bomber.
The extent of the damage is being determined.
The targets were located approximately 1,700 km from Ukraine's state border, the General Staff noted.Read also: Drones strike two helicopter s in Russia's Voronezh region
As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of May 1, the Defense Forces struck the Tuapse and Perm oil refinerie in Russia, a Buk-M3 air defense system in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region, and warehouses belonging to Russian invaders.
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