Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. To Report First Quarter 2026 Results On May 27, 2026


2026-05-01 08:01:51
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW ALBANY, Ohio, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) will host its quarterly earnings conference call for all interested parties on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET. A press release detailing the company's first quarter results is expected to be issued shortly after 7:30 a.m. ET. In addition, a presentation of the first quarter results will be available on the company's website at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET.

Further information is available at Important information may be disseminated initially or exclusively via the website: investors should consult the site to access this information.

About Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is a global, digitally led omnichannel specialty retailer of apparel and accessories catering to kids through millennials with assortments curated for their specific lifestyle needs.

The company operates a family of brands, including Abercrombie brands and Hollister brands, each sharing a commitment to offer products of enduring quality and exceptional comfort that support global customers on their journey to being and becoming who they are. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. operates approximately 830 stores under these brands across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the e-commerce sites and
Conference Call: To access the conference call by phone, participants will need to register to obtain a dial-in phone number and an access code. Register for the call using this link
Webcast: To listen to a live webcast of the call, please visit abercrombie/investors/news-and-events/events/ and click the link to the webcast.
Replay: A replay of the webcast will be available at shortly after the call ends and will be archived for one year.
Investor Contact: Media Contact:
Mo Gupta Kate Wagner
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
(614) 283-6751 (614) 283-6192
... ...



MENAFN01052026004107003653ID1111058505



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search