Abercrombie & Fitch Co. To Report First Quarter 2026 Results On May 27, 2026
|Conference Call:
| To access the conference call by phone, participants will need to register to obtain a dial-in phone number and an access code. Register for the call using this link
| Webcast:
| To listen to a live webcast of the call, please visit abercrombie/investors/news-and-events/events/ and click the link to the webcast.
| Replay:
| A replay of the webcast will be available at shortly after the call ends and will be archived for one year.
Further information is available at Important information may be disseminated initially or exclusively via the website: investors should consult the site to access this information.
About Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is a global, digitally led omnichannel specialty retailer of apparel and accessories catering to kids through millennials with assortments curated for their specific lifestyle needs.
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