See Your Shadow Returns With Powerful New Single“Another Saturday” - Out May 1, 2026

PHOENIX, AZ - May 1, 2026 - Multi-award-winning music collective See Your Shadow continues its remarkable run of chart-topping success with the release of their new single,“Another Saturday,” arriving everywhere on May 1, 2026.

Led by Artistic Director Michael Coleman, See Your Shadow has built a reputation as one of the most consistent and emotionally resonant forces in independent music today. With a staggering streak of eight consecutive chart-topping singles across iTunes and radio, the Phoenix-based entity continues to redefine what it means to blend storytelling, melody, and message into a singular musical experience.“Another Saturday” is no exception.

Written by Coleman, the new single dives deep into the emotional aftermath of heartbreak, loneliness, and self-reflection. Centered around a woman caught in a cycle of fleeting connections and lingering pain, the song paints a vivid portrait of vulnerability and quiet resilience. From its opening lines-depicting a hazy morning filled with regret-to its introspective chorus,“Another Saturday” captures the internal struggle of moving forward while still haunted by the past.

With lyrics like“Right now she's not anybody's girl / Though she used to be someone's wife,” the track delivers a raw, unfiltered look at identity, loss, and the search for meaning after love fades. The song's bridge underscores the emotional core:“When you don't know what comes next / You can't protect your heart from battle scars.”

Musically, See Your Shadow once again delivers a polished yet deeply expressive arrangement, blending country influences with contemporary production. The result is a track that feels both intimate and expansive-equally suited for quiet reflection and wide-reaching radio appeal.

See Your Shadow's accolades speak volumes. The project was named Best New Country Band (2023 New Music Weekly Awards), Best Country Duo or Group (Independent Music Network Awards), Band of the Year (2022 Who's Who Country Music Awards), and Alternative Group of the Year (2022 Prayze Factor Awards). At the heart of it all is Coleman's unwavering commitment to songwriting-a focus that has made See Your Shadow synonymous with quality, depth, and emotional authenticity.

“Another Saturday” continues that tradition, offering listeners not just a song, but an experience-one that resonates long after the final note fades.

With each release, See Your Shadow proves that great songs still matter-and that honest storytelling remains the most powerful force in music.

About See Your Shadow

See Your Shadow is a multi-award-winning music creation entity based in Phoenix, Arizona, led by Artistic Director Michael Coleman. Known for its innovative“Network of Stars” approach, the project brings together a diverse group of musicians and vocalists to bring Coleman's songs to life. With multiple industry awards and a string of chart-topping hits, See Your Shadow continues to push boundaries while staying rooted in the art of meaningful songwriting.