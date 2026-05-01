UAE, France Foreign Ministers Talk Regional Developments

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Abu Dhabi: UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan held talks with his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, focusing on regional developments.

The discussions addressed the impact of recent Iranian missile attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region, and their implications for regional and international security, as well as global energy supplies and maritime navigation.

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The two sides also reviewed developments related to a ceasefire between the United States and Iran, stressing the importance of strengthening international efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region.

They further explored ways to enhance bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

