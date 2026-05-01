Gujarat's Per Capita Income Crosses Rs 3 Lakh, 60 Pc Above National Average

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, May 1 (IANS) Gujarat's per capita income has crossed Rs 3 lakh for the first time, reaching a level around 60 per cent higher than the national average, according to official data released on Friday.

The figure is said to show the state's sustained economic expansion, with Gujarat contributing 8.3 per cent to India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) despite accounting for about five per cent of the population and six per cent of the land area.

The state also holds a 19 per cent share in the country's total industrial production and contributes 26 per cent to India's exports.

Officials said the growth reflects“efficient financial management and pro-business policies”, noting that Gujarat has recorded an average growth rate of 11.4 per cent over the past decade, higher than the national average.

The state has also maintained a real growth rate of 8.42 per cent in recent years. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the state government between 2001 and 2014, had laid the foundation for Gujarat's development trajectory, which has continued through a positive approach, proactive policy-making and public participation," the government said.

Gujarat's industrial strength is complemented by its role in global trade.

Around 40 per cent of India's cargo is handled through the state's ports, a figure officials said demonstrates that“Gujarat is India's most important gateway for global trade”.

The state leads the country's chemical industry with a 33 per cent share and has expanded into emerging sectors such as semiconductors and financial technology.

Authorities said Gujarat has achieved balanced development from agriculture to fintech, contributing to the broader goal of a developed India.

Digital governance initiatives have also been expanded, with programmes such as e-Gram and Seva Setu aimed at extending technology and public services to remote areas, allowing paperless administration and citizen services at the fingertips.

Major infrastructure projects are underway, including the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train, which is expected to reduce travel time between key cities such as Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Surat as well as boost economic activity.

Construction is also in progress at Lothal on the National Maritime Heritage Complex, intended to revive and showcase India's maritime legacy.

Tourism and religious infrastructure are being upgraded, with developments including the Sagar Darshan Path (Promenade) near the Somnath temple and a corridor project at Ambaji, along with the 51 Shaktipeeth Parikrama Path.

Marking the 66th Foundation Day, the state government said, "Gujarat, through strong financial discipline, transparent governance and entrepreneurial effort, is moving towards contributing to the national vision of 'Viksit Bharat at 2047'. The state has emerged as the country's growth engine."