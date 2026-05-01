AAP Backs Punjab Assembly Special Session Congress Calls It 'Political Drama'

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, May 1 (IANS) As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Government in Punjab convened a Cabinet meeting ahead of a Special Session of the Legislative Assembly, indications emerged that key decisions may be on the agenda. While AAP leaders on Friday supported the move, the Congress dismissed it as unnecessary, alleging it was merely political "drama."

Speaking on the development, Punjab Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal said,“The session has been called, and it is a good thing. In an Assembly session, various matters are discussed. Today, which is Labour Day, we also salute the martyrs of Chicago.”

Punjab Minister, Harjot Singh Bains, echoed similar sentiments, stating,“A Special Session is being called in the Punjab Assembly today. There will be a discussion on the kind of politics the BJP is indulging in, where governments are troubled through the misuse of central agencies. Additionally, as it is Labour Day, there will also be discussions on that.”

However, Punjab Congress President, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, questioned the intent behind the session.

“They want to bring a confidence motion. The strategy appears to be to summon us and then introduce such a motion, as there is fear within their ranks. There are concerns that some MLAs might leave. By bringing a confidence motion, they may try to ensure stability for the next six months. We are not saying they lack a majority, but the internal anxiety is visible. Labour Day is just an excuse - if you are celebrating it, focus on workers' demands,” he said.

Congress MLA Partap Singh Bajwa also criticised the move, saying,“There was no need for this session. They will just create drama.”

The one-day Special Session has been convened on International Workers' Day to pay tribute to the working class. However, political developments are expected to dominate proceedings, amid speculation that the AAP government may introduce a confidence motion.

There is growing buzz that the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led government could move such a motion in the Assembly. To ensure full attendance, the party has issued a whip to all its MLAs, underlining the significance of the session.

The development comes amid reports of internal unease within AAP, including claims by party leader Raghav Chadha that some MLAs could defect. The leadership has since engaged with legislators to consolidate support.