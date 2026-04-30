Little Rock Truck Accident Attorney Joseph Gates Explains Liability And Compensation In Arkansas Truck Crash Cases

LITTLE ROCK, AR - Commercial truck collisions on Arkansas highways continue to result in severe injuries and detailed legal claims due to the massive size disparity between 18-wheelers and passenger vehicles. Little Rock truck accident attorney Joseph Gates of Gates Law Firm PLLC ( ) is providing guidance on how federal safety regulations, multiple-party liability, and Arkansas comparative fault rules affect the rights of individuals injured in these crashes.

According to Little Rock truck accident attorney Joseph Gates, a fully loaded commercial truck can weigh up to 80,000 pounds under federal law, creating a 20-to-1 weight ratio against a typical passenger car. This extreme disparity means occupants of smaller vehicles absorb the vast majority of impact force, often resulting in traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord damage, broken bones, and internal organ harm. At highway speeds, a commercial truck can require up to 525 feet to stop, compared to roughly 316 feet for a passenger car. "Truck accident cases are fundamentally different from standard car crashes because of the number of parties involved and the federal regulations that govern the trucking industry," explains Gates.

Little Rock truck accident attorney Joseph Gates notes that Arkansas had approximately 30 truck-crash fatalities per 100 million population annually between 2017 and 2021, ranking it fourth-highest in the nation. Common accident types on Interstate 40, Interstate 30, and Interstate 630 include jackknife collisions, where the trailer swings out to form a sharp angle with the cab; underride accidents, among the deadliest because the smaller vehicle slides beneath the trailer; and rollovers caused by shifting cargo, excessive speed on exit ramps, or strong crosswinds. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration regulations governing hours of service, electronic logging devices, vehicle maintenance, drug and alcohol testing, and cargo securement provide critical evidence when trucking companies or drivers fail to meet required safety standards.

Attorney Gates emphasizes that truck accident cases in Arkansas often involve multiple liable parties beyond the driver. Trucking companies may face direct liability for negligent hiring, inadequate training, or pressuring drivers to exceed hours-of-service limits. Vehicle and parts manufacturers can be held responsible under product liability law when defective brakes, tires, or steering systems contribute to a crash. Third-party cargo loading companies bear responsibility when improper loading creates dangerous weight imbalances or exceeds federal weight limits. "Identifying all responsible parties is essential because it opens access to multiple insurance policies, and federal regulations require for-hire property carriers to maintain at least $750,000 in liability coverage," Gates adds.

Arkansas follows a modified comparative fault system under Arkansas Code Section 16-64-122, which allows injured individuals to recover compensation as long as their share of fault remains below 50 percent. If an individual is found 20 percent at fault on a $500,000 award, the recovery is reduced to $400,000. If fault equals or exceeds 50 percent, recovery is barred entirely. Trucking companies and their insurers frequently attempt to shift blame onto crash victims by arguing they were speeding, failed to stay out of blind spots, or did not take evasive action, making early evidence preservation and legal representation critical.

Recoverable damages in Arkansas truck accident cases include economic losses such as past and future medical expenses, surgeries, rehabilitation, lost income, reduced earning capacity, home modifications for permanent disabilities, and property damage. Non-economic damages cover physical pain and suffering, emotional distress, post-traumatic stress disorder, and loss of enjoyment of life. In cases involving gross negligence, such as ignoring known safety violations, permitting falsified driver logs, or keeping unsafe trucks on the road, Arkansas juries may award punitive damages to punish dangerous corporate conduct and deter similar misconduct.

"Evidence in these cases is time-sensitive because trucking companies may overwrite electronic logging data, dispose of maintenance records, or repair damaged trucks within weeks of a crash," advises Gates. Spoliation letters requiring preservation of black box data and driver qualification files should be sent promptly after any collision. Under Arkansas Code Section 16-56-105, individuals have three years from the accident date to file a personal injury lawsuit, and wrongful death claims carry the same three-year deadline under Arkansas Code Section 16-62-102.

Gates Law Firm PLLC represents truck accident victims throughout Little Rock, North Little Rock, Conway, Benton, and communities across Pulaski County and central Arkansas. Cases filed in the region are heard at the Pulaski County Circuit Court at 401 West Markham Street in Little Rock. For those injured in a truck collision in Arkansas, contacting an experienced truck accident attorney may help protect legal rights and pursue full compensation.

About Gates Law Firm PLLC:

Gates Law Firm PLLC is a Little Rock-based personal injury law firm dedicated to representing individuals injured in commercial truck accidents and other serious collisions throughout Arkansas. Led by attorney Joseph Gates, a National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40 member and Super Lawyers Rising Star, the firm has recovered over $162 million for injured clients. For consultations, call (501) 779-8091.

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