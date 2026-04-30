Bombardier Announces The Election Of Its Board Of Directors
|Candidates
| Votes For
| % For
| Votes Against
| % Against
|Ojus Ajmera
|153,342,567
|99.97
|50,809
|0.03
|Pierre Beaudoin
|148,201,037
|96.62
|5,192,337
|3.38
|Joanne Bissonnette
|150,579,033
|98.17
|2,814,342
|1.83
|Charles Bombardier
|150,985,358
|98.43
|2,408,017
|1.57
|Rose Damen
|152,927,976
|99.70
|465,400
|0.30
|Bettina Fetzer
|152,547,136
|99.45
|846,240
|0.55
|Diane Fontaine
|150,986,435
|98.43
|2,406,740
|1.57
|Diane Giard
|149,534,322
|97.48
|3,859,053
|2.52
|Anthony R. Graham
|152,889,140
|99.67
|504,236
|0.33
|Éric Martel
|152,796,545
|99.61
|596,631
|0.39
|Melinda Rogers-Hixon
|152,783,281
|99.60
|610,095
|0.40
|J. Allen Smith
|153,135,537
|99.83
|257,839
|0.17
|Antony N. Tyler
|150,147,543
|97.88
|3,245,332
|2.12
About Bombardier
At Bombardier (BBD-B), we design, build, modify and maintain the world's best-performing aircraft for the world's most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.
For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation-innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.
Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,200 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier's performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious“Red Dot: Best of the Best” award for Brands and Communication Design.
For Information
For corporate news and information, including Bombardier's Sustainability report, as well as the company's plans to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend utilizing the Book and Claim system visit
Learn more about Bombardier's industry-leading products and customer service network at. Follow us on X @Bombardier.
Bombardier is a registered trademark of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.
Media Contacts
General media contact webform
| Francis Richer de La Flèche
Vice President, Financial Planning and Investor Relations
Bombardier
+ 1 514 954-1715
| Mark Masluch
Senior Director, Communications
Bombardier
+1 514 855-7167
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