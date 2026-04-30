Bioreference® Launches Bioreference Directtm, Expanding Access To Consumer-Initiated Diagnostic Testing Through A Fully Integrated Digital Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ELMWOOD PARK, N.J., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioReference® Health LLC, an OPKO Health, Inc. company and a trusted provider of diagnostic testing in the United States, today announced the launch of BioReference Direct, a new digital health platform designed to give consumers direct access to high-quality laboratory testing.

Leveraging 45 years of laboratory testing expertise, along with an established footprint of patient service centers across New York and New Jersey, BioReference is expanding its capabilities to deliver a seamless, end-to-end digital experience. BioReference Direct enables individuals to select from a menu of available laboratory tests online, all supported by BioReference's clinical infrastructure and laboratory network.

BioReference Direct reflects a broader shift toward more accessible, consumer-driven healthcare, where diagnostics play a central role in enabling earlier insights, informed decisions, and ongoing health management.

The platform launches with a focused menu of high-impact tests, including a range of general wellness panels, women's health, men's health, and Abbott's simpli-COLLECTTM STI Test. These offerings are designed to support routine screening, early detection, and proactive health monitoring.

Through its collaboration with Abbott, BioReference Direct offers the simpli-COLLECTTM STI Test*, a prescription-only, at-home self-collection STI test, available subject to healthcare provider review. This allows individuals to collect samples at home and test for four common sexually transmitted infections: Chlamydia trachomatis, Neisseria gonorrhoeae, Trichomonas vaginalis, and Mycoplasma genitalium. The test requires a single sample, either a self-collected swab or urine specimen, which is then mailed to the BioReference laboratory, enabling flexible and discreet testing at home.

“BioReference has always been innovative in how we deliver laboratory services and expand access to testing,” said Craig Allen, President and CEO of BioReference.“As healthcare becomes increasingly patient-driven, it is a natural evolution for us to offer consumers the flexibility to order lab testing directly, while leveraging the quality, scale, and clinical expertise that define BioReference.”

BioReference Direct provides a streamlined pathway for individuals to access testing without requiring an in-office healthcare provider visit, including, for prescription tests, evaluation, and ordering through a secure, asynchronous, telehealth review process. Patients can navigate available testing options in minutes, complete any required health intake, and, receive a determination from a licensed healthcare provider as to whether testing is appropriate, select their preferred collection method, as applicable, and receive laboratory test results through a HIPAA secure digital experience, bringing greater speed, convenience, and transparency to the diagnostic journey.

A complete list of available tests can be found at bioreferencedirect.

About BioReference Health

BioReference® Health LLC, an OPKO Health, Inc. company (NASDAQ: OPK), is a premier provider of high-quality laboratory tests that empower healthcare providers and patients to make confident decisions. BioReference offers comprehensive test solutions and unparalleled expertise, built on a 45-year legacy of proven science and exceptional service. BioReference provides credible, tailored solutions to a variety of customers and patients, including small and large medical practices, hospitals and health systems, correctional institutions, and government agencies. In addition to an extensive test menu, BioReference's differentiated offerings include large-scale health screening programs and transformative business solutions that optimize laboratory management. All tests performed at BioReference are in adherence with all local, state, and federal regulations. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Tanuj Pasricha

...

*simpli-COLLECT STI Test and the Alinity m STI assay are for In Vitro Diagnostic Use. Rx Only. The simpli-COLLECT STI Test has been FDA-cleared in the U.S. for use in a home setting when ordered pursuant to a valid prescription issued by a licensed healthcare provider. The intended users for the simpli-COLLECT STI Test are patients, and laboratory and healthcare professionals. The intended users for Alinity m STI assay are laboratory professionals.