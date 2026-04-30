First Orion Introduces SIP Redirect Call Authentication Integration To Expand Access To Trusted, Logo Branded Calling

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First-to-market route-based call authentication expands trusted, branded calling across enterprise and carrier environments

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Orion, a leading provider of branded communications solutions, today introduced a new patented SIP redirect-based, end-to-end call authentication integration method, enabling enterprises to more easily and securely authenticate outbound calls while delivering trusted calls at scale.

Call Authentication, the technology that delivers INFORM® with Logo and SENTRY® Call Blocking, is now available through this new Call Authentication integration. This capability enables enterprises to verify that calls are valid as they reach carrier networks, branding only authenticated calls with INFORM or blocking unauthenticated calls with SENTRY. First Orion leverages existing SIP routing processes to reduce integration complexity and development effort, enabling enterprises to accelerate time-to-deployment while ensuring call authentication before delivery.

“As scam activity continues to rise, enterprises, carriers, and small businesses alike need strong, reliable paths to distinguish legitimate calls from spoofed traffic,” said Josh Whitehurst, Head of Product at First Orion.“Call Authentication via SIP Redirect provides enterprises another path to prove who they are before they call, giving carriers greater confidence to deliver authenticated, branded calls and helping restore trust for consumers.”

Call Authentication via SIP Redirect

With Call Authentication via SIP Redirect, enterprises route outbound calls through First Orion's authentication solution using secure signaling. Before delivery, First Orion collects key call details, including calling and called numbers and a valid time window, via SIP.

First Orion sends the call authentication to the called party's carrier, and the carrier verifies that:



The calling and called numbers match the authenticated request The call arrives within the expected time window

Once validated, the call is treated as authenticated. For INFORM customers, the call can pair with branded elements, such as display names, logos, or call-reason text, available through First Orion's portal and APIs.

This pre-call authentication approach enables carriers to more confidently identify trusted enterprise calls and distinguish them from spoofed or fraudulent traffic.

Expanding Access to Call Authentication and Logo Branded Calling

The new Call Authentication integration supports First Orion's broader strategy to expand call authentication adoption by enabling more businesses through simplified onboarding. The integration protects enterprises from call fraud and spoofing, extending branded calling and call authentication beyond current in-band limitations, and strengthening interoperability between enterprises and carriers through network-level authentication.

The new SIP Redirect-based integration complements First Orion's existing API-Based integration options, giving enterprises, CSPs, and CPaaS platforms flexibility in how they authenticate and brand outbound calls.

By lowering technical and cost barriers, the integration allows a broader range of enterprises across financial services, healthcare, government, utilities, and customer support to access First Orion's Call Authentication-enabled solutions, including Inform® with Call Authentication, Inform® with Logo, and Sentry® Call Blocking. It also supports deployment through communications service providers (CSPs) and CPaaS platforms.

“Leveraging existing SIP routing makes this integration easier for enterprises to adopt without significant changes to their outbound calling environments,” said Rob Piscopo, Vice President of Architecture and Strategy, First Orion.

Addressing Limitations of Existing Authentication Frameworks

Call Authentication via SIP Redirect also enables authenticated calling in scenarios where traditional in-band frameworks, such as STIR/SHAKEN, may be limited. By authenticating calls upon delivery, the solution complements existing frameworks and supports carrier efforts to improve call trust across increasingly complex network environments.

First Orion's Call Authentication via SIP Redirect integration is available today and supports multiple enterprise calling platforms, including Microsoft Teams, Genesys, Cisco, and other CPaaS environments, with additional platform support planned.

About First Orion

As a market leader in branded communication solutions, First Orion elevates telephony and messaging experiences for businesses, carriers, and consumers. First Orion offers a comprehensive suite of branded communications solutions to improve customer engagement, enhance security and transparency, and provide actionable insights. In addition to branded calling and messaging, First Orion empowers businesses with advanced analytics to optimize call programs, real-time fraud detection to protect their customers, and other innovative solutions that enable enterprises to provide trust and transparency at scale. First Orion is a valued partner to Fortune 500 companies and is integrated into the largest U.S. mobile carriers. For more information, firstorion.

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