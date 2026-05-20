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Putin, Xi Ink 47-Page Pact on Multipolar World
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping formalized a sweeping vision for a restructured global order Wednesday, signing a landmark declaration in Beijing calling for the establishment of a multipolar world and a "new type" of international relations.
The signing ceremony followed face-to-face bilateral talks between the two leaders, with a series of agreements designed to further cement the deepening strategic partnership between Moscow and Beijing.
Putin and Xi opened proceedings by jointly signing a comprehensive statement pledging to advance strategic coordination and reinforce the spirit of good-neighborliness and friendly cooperation between their two nations.
The ceremony drew attention for an unconventional procedural flourish — four officials signing two separate documents in parallel, a move apparently designed to accelerate the formalization of the numerous accords being finalized. The event culminated with both leaders personally signing the multipolar world declaration.
The significance of the document had been flagged ahead of Putin's arrival in China, with presidential aide Yury Ushakov describing it as a 47-page policy blueprint mapping out the primary directions for bilateral relations, a shared Russian-Chinese perspective on the world's most pressing geopolitical issues, and the key frameworks for joint engagement in international affairs.
The signing ceremony followed face-to-face bilateral talks between the two leaders, with a series of agreements designed to further cement the deepening strategic partnership between Moscow and Beijing.
Putin and Xi opened proceedings by jointly signing a comprehensive statement pledging to advance strategic coordination and reinforce the spirit of good-neighborliness and friendly cooperation between their two nations.
The ceremony drew attention for an unconventional procedural flourish — four officials signing two separate documents in parallel, a move apparently designed to accelerate the formalization of the numerous accords being finalized. The event culminated with both leaders personally signing the multipolar world declaration.
The significance of the document had been flagged ahead of Putin's arrival in China, with presidential aide Yury Ushakov describing it as a 47-page policy blueprint mapping out the primary directions for bilateral relations, a shared Russian-Chinese perspective on the world's most pressing geopolitical issues, and the key frameworks for joint engagement in international affairs.
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