Godiva Kunafah & Pistachio Chocolate Bar Recalled In Saudi Arabia Over Labelling Error

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) announced that Pladis Arabia Food Manufacturing Company has voluntarily recalled a chocolate product, 'GODIVA Kunafah & Pistachio Milk Chocolate Bar', from the stores.

The company recalled the product due to the presence of eggs, an undeclared ingredient on its nutritional label, which may cause allergic reactions in some consumers with egg allergies, particularly children.

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The recall applies to the Belgium-made chocolate product, identified as GODIVA Kunafah & Pistachio Milk Chocolate Bar”, particularly the 35g pack, which is distributed under the Godiva brand. Authorities said the missing allergen information poses a potential health risk for individuals.

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The SFDA strongly advised consumers who have an egg allergy or sensitivity not to consume the recalled product. The authority confirmed that it has taken all necessary measures, in close coordination with the company, to ensure the product is swiftly withdrawn from the market and that the recall is being directly monitored.

The SFDA clarified that a voluntary recall is a standard global practice implemented by food establishments under regulatory authorities' supervision to ensure consumer safety. However, the authority emphasised that this procedure does not absolve the establishment of legal responsibility for any damages arising from the product, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

Reaffirming its commitment to continuous food safety monitoring and regulatory compliance, the SFDA urges the public to report any food-related violations or concerns through its Unified Call Centre (19999).

Below are the product details and expiry dates included in the recall notice that will help identify the affected batches.

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