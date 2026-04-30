Simon Cooper

Professor in Physical Activity and Health, Nottingham Trent University

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Simon is Professor of Physical Activity and Health, in the Department of Sport Science at Nottingham Trent University.

Prof. Cooper is Head of the Physical Activity and Nutrition for Health Across the Lifespan (PANHAL) Research Group, within the SHAPE Research Centre. His research focuses primarily on the effects of physical activity on cognitive function and cardiometabolic health in young people, alongside more broad research interests examining injury and illness surveillance in elite sport and optimising team sport performance.

Prof. Cooper is also Chair of the Human Invasive Ethics Committee at Nottingham Trent University.

–present Senior Lecturer Sport Science, Nottingham Trent University

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