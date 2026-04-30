Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Simon Cooper

Simon Cooper


2026-04-30 07:07:21
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor in Physical Activity and Health, Nottingham Trent University
Profile Articles Activity

Simon is Professor of Physical Activity and Health, in the Department of Sport Science at Nottingham Trent University.

Prof. Cooper is Head of the Physical Activity and Nutrition for Health Across the Lifespan (PANHAL) Research Group, within the SHAPE Research Centre. His research focuses primarily on the effects of physical activity on cognitive function and cardiometabolic health in young people, alongside more broad research interests examining injury and illness surveillance in elite sport and optimising team sport performance.

Prof. Cooper is also Chair of the Human Invasive Ethics Committee at Nottingham Trent University.

Experience
  • –present Senior Lecturer Sport Science, Nottingham Trent University

The Conversation

MENAFN30042026000199003603ID1111053053



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search