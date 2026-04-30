21Shares Gains As Tether Proposes Three-Way Merger

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) A three‐way merger proposal from Tether sent shares of Twenty One Capital climbing in after‐hours trading on Wednesday, as the Bitcoin ‐focused firm eyes a strategic consolidation with Strike and Elektron Energy. Tether said it intends to vote in favor of a plan that would first merge Twenty One Capital with Strike, a Bitcoin payments company, and then combine the resulting entity with Elektron Energy, a Bitcoin mining operation.

Tether described the aim as building a vertically integrated platform that blends financial services, Bitcoin mining, and capital markets execution. Strike would bring a profitable financial services platform, broad distribution, and regulatory infrastructure, while Elektron would supply large‐scale Bitcoin mining capacity, operational depth, and proven execution capabilities. The terms of the merger and the timeline for completion were not disclosed in the statement.

In after‐hours trading, Twenty One Capital's stock dipped 1.7% to $7.83 in regular session trading, but rallied after the bell, hitting as high as $9.28 before settling around $8.35, a gain of about 6.6% for the session's close.

Twenty One Capital sits high among public companies for Bitcoin holdings, with about 43,514 coins. That places it behind Strategy, Inc., which holds the largest publicly disclosed bitcoin treasury with 818,334 coins. Twenty One Capital publicly listed in December following a merger with Cantor Equity Partners and started with a notable Bitcoin position, aiming to grow its Bitcoin per share through ongoing accumulation.

Tether did not release the terms of the proposed mergers or a precise timetable. The plan includes leadership assignments: Elektron Energy founder and CEO Raphael Zagury would serve as president of the new, merged company, while Jack Mallers-founder and CEO of Strike and co‐founder and CEO of Twenty One Capital-would also hold an executive role. Tether framed the leadership alignment as designed to fuse Mallers' product, brand, and consumer Bitcoin leadership with Zagury's capital markets, operating, and execution experience.

Tether proposes a staged three‐way merger: Twenty One Capital → Strike → Elektron Energy, aiming to integrate payments, mining, and Bitcoin treasury management. Strike would contribute a regulated financial services platform with global distribution; Elektron Energy would add large‐scale mining infrastructure and execution depth. Terms and closing timetable remain undisclosed, creating a wait‐and‐watch period for investors and observers. Twenty One Capital holds about 43,514 Bitcoin, ranking it among the top public holders, though it trails Strategy, Inc.'s 818,334 coins. Leadership for the merged entity would feature Raphael Zagury as president and Jack Mallers in an executive role, signaling a blend of capital markets experience with consumer‐facing Bitcoin leadership.

Key takeawaysWhat the merger could unlock-and what it might test

The proposal signals an attempt to move Twenty One Capital beyond a pure treasury play toward an operating platform with recurring revenue opportunities tied to Bitcoin infrastructure. By combining with Strike, the venture gains a payments and financial services backbone that already operates in the Bitcoin ecosystem, potentially expanding access to users and merchants who want integrated on‐ramps for Bitcoin payments and related services. The addition of Elektron Energy would bring mining scale, which could help the merged entity pursue a more dynamic Bitcoin accumulation strategy, leveraging mining operations as a strategic asset rather than a mere balance‐sheet hedge.

From an investor perspective, the move could diversify exposure within a single platform: users gain access to payments, mining, and capital markets execution under a unified brand. Yet the structure remains uncertain, as the terms are not disclosed and regulatory approvals would be required. In an environment where regulatory clarity around crypto‐native consolidations remains variable across jurisdictions, the speed and likelihood of a successful integration will hinge on governance, anti‐trust considerations, and how the new entity would align with existing compliance frameworks for payments and mining operations.

Leadership, governance, and strategic implications

The leadership plan frames a clear mandate: leverage Zagury's capital markets and execution track record to steer the combined group, while Mallers anchors product strategy, brand power, and consumer Bitcoin leadership. This pairing could, in theory, yield a platform that is more than the sum of its parts-melding consumer‐facing Bitcoin services with heavy‐duty mining operations and sophisticated financial infrastructure. Still, leadership transitions in cross‐industry mergers can introduce execution risk if cultural and operational priorities diverge. Stakeholders will want to see how governance would be structured, how conflicts of interest would be managed, and what milestones would indicate progress toward integration.

For Strike and Strike's ecosystem, the deal could extend strategic reach beyond payments into a broader Bitcoin stack, potentially enhancing user adoption and cross‐selling opportunities. Elektron Energy, meanwhile, would gain access to a wider corporate platform that could help monetize mining through financial products, services, and partnerships that leverage the company's mining capacity. The eventual alignment of these diverse activities will be a focal point for investors watching the path to a closing date-and possible synergies-across the three businesses.

Market backdrop and what to watch next

Public market participants have already been in a mood to evaluate Bitcoin‐centric strategies that combine treasury management with operational capability. Twenty One Capital's Bitcoin holdings-already among the largest among publicly traded crypto‐related entities-offer a strategic asset that could be amplified by a unified platform that also addresses payments and mining. The success of such a three‐way merger would depend on the terms, financing structure, regulatory approvals, and the speed with which the combined organization can integrate disparate functions from consumer product design to large‐scale mining operations.

As with any proposed consolidation in the crypto space, the next steps will hinge on formal filings, board approvals, and any potential antitrust or securities oversight reviews. Investors should monitor updates from Twenty One Capital, Strike, Elektron Energy, and, crucially, any statements from Tether detailing conditions or contingencies tied to the merger. The broader market will also be watching for how this strategy aligns with evolving regulatory environments and whether it signals a trend toward more vertically integrated, crypto‐native platforms rather than dispersed, standalone businesses.

Earlier coverage around Tether's broader infrastructure initiatives-such as open‐source mining frameworks designed to unify Bitcoin infrastructure-helps contextualize the current proposal as part of a wider push to knit together Bitcoin's core pillars: payments, mining, and treasury management. Whether this three‐way plan materializes into a lasting, value‐creating enterprise remains to be seen, but it underscores the industry's ongoing interest in material, multi‐faceted approaches to Bitcoin exposure and ecosystem development.

Readers should watch official updates from the involved companies for terms, timing, and governance details, as well as any regulatory commentary that could influence a potential close. In the near term, the market's reaction to any new disclosures will shed light on whether investors view this as a meaningful structural shift or a speculative move tied to leadership talent and branding growth within the Bitcoin sector.

Twenty One Capital, Strike, and Elektron Energy have not disclosed a timeline for closing the merger or the precise financial mechanics, but the plan signals a willingness to pursue a high‐impact, cross‐vertical Bitcoin platform if approved.

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