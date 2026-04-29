MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Galactic Gold Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement Financing

April 29, 2026 5:38 PM EDT | Source: Galactic Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - Galactic Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGAU) ("Galactic Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated April 7, April 18 and April 20, 2026, the Company has closed the first tranche (the "First Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of $1,787,500 through the issuance of 7,150,000 common shares of the Company (each, a "Common Share") at a price of $0.25 per Common Share (the "Private Placement").

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the First Tranche for exploration activities related to the Hardrock West property, working capital and general corporate purposes.

All securities issued pursuant to the First Tranche are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, expiring on August 30, 2026, in accordance with applicable securities laws. In connection with the Private Placement, the Company paid cash finder's fees of $82,050 to certain eligible finders on a portion of the Private Placement, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

None of the securities sold under the First Tranche have been or will be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

The First Tranche and any subsequent tranches remain subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Galactic Gold Corp.

Galactic Gold Corp. is a resource development company focused on unlocking the full potential of its 100%-owned Hardrock West Property, located in the top tier mining jurisdiction of Ontario. Galactic Gold is positioned between Equinox Gold Greenstone Mine and Equinox's Brookbank Deposit along what Laurentian University in its Metal Earth Research has identified super structures across the Galactic Gold Property underscoring the Project's strong value-creation potential.

For further information, please contact:

Kenneth Berry, ...

or

Frank Lagiglia, ...

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's current plans and business objectives. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to: assumptions regarding future metals prices, debt and equity financing market conditions, receipt of regulatory approvals, and other factors. The cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and persons acting on its behalf. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward- looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. More particularly, this news release contains statements concerning the anticipated Private Placement. Accordingly, there is a risk that the Private Placement will not be completely sold, or the Private Placement will be completed within the anticipated time or at all. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE

UNITED STATES.







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Source: Galactic Gold Corp.