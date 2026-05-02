ECI Deploys Additional Counting Observers And Police Observers In West Bengal

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 2 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced its decision to deploy 165 additional counting observers to assist the existing counting observers for May 4, when the counting of votes for the recently concluded two-phase Assembly polls in West Bengal will be taken up.

The ECI, at the same time, decided to appoint 77 police observers for counting purposes to strengthen security and oversee law and order arrangements around the counting centres, according to a notification issued by the ECI on Saturday afternoon.

"The additional counting observers and police observers have been deployed to ensure that the counting proceedings are conducted in a secure, peaceful, intimidation-free and transparent environment," the ECI notification read.

According to it, these appointments have been made in exercise of the powers conferred upon ECI under Article 324 of the Constitution of India and Section 20B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

"During this period, the observers shall be deemed to be on deputation to the commission and will function under its superintendence and control," the ECI notification read.

It also said that additional counting observers have been appointed to assist the counting observers for 165 Assembly Constituencies which have more than one Counting Hall."

"Police observers will oversee the security and law and order arrangements around the counting centres of the ACs assigned to them and ensure that the security arrangements around the counting centres are as per the Commission's instructions," read the ECI notification.

However, it added that police observers shall not enter the counting hall on the day of counting of votes under any circumstances.

According to it, the police observers will function in close coordination with the counting observers and other election machinery deployed for the counting process.

"Identity Cards for returning officers (ROs), counting personnel, candidates and their agents shall be issued by the returning officer (RO) through a dedicated module in ECINet. Entry into the counting centres shall be strictly based on the QR code-based photo ID issued through ECINET by the ROs for counting personnel, candidates and their agents," the ECI notification added.

The Commission also directed that no person, except the counting observer and the returning officer, would be permitted to carry a mobile phone inside the counting hall.

At the same time, as per the Commission's directive, Form 17C-II containing the results of the counting from the control units will be prepared by the counting supervisor in the presence of the counting agents and will be shared with the counting agents for their signatures.

"This process will be repeated if the counting agents so desire. Micro-observers deployed at each table will also independently note down the result from the CU display and hand over to the counting observer at the end of each round for cross-verification," the ECI notification read.