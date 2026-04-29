Pakistan Embassy In UAE Announces Suspension Of Passport Processing Service
- By: Yasmin Hussein
The Embassy of Pakistan in the UAE has announced on Wednesday, April 29, that the passport processing service at its premises is currently suspended due to technical and maintenance reasons.
It urged all Pakistanis in the country to either apply for their passports online or wait till further instructions from the Embassy. "The community will be informed immediately on resumption of the service," it further clarified in a post on X.Recommended For You
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In an earlier announcement, the embassy in the UAE Capital, Abu Dhabi said that it will be closed on Friday, May 1, 2026, on the occasion of "Labour Day". It will re-open on Monday, May 4, 2026.ALSO READ
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