DMK Confident Of Crossing '180 Mark' In TN, Calls Exit Polls 'Conservative'

DMK Confident of 'Massive' Win

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai said that the party would "cross the 180 mark" and said that the exit poll projections are conservative. "Right from the day of the election, we have been maintaining that we will win this election with a massive margin. And the exit polls, though they are conservative in my estimate, the numbers given by these pollsters are conservative. I am very confident that we will cross the 180 mark, and the percentage of vote difference between the DMK combined and the next alliance would be huge. It will be more than 5%," Annadurai told ANI.

He also highlighted the welfare schemes of the DMK-led alliance government and praised incumbent Chief Minister MK Stalin for spearheading the campaigning. "We were there on the ground. People have overwhelmingly supported the DMK party only because of the welfare measures and the aura of our Chief Minister, the rock star Chief Minister of the state of Tamil Nadu. He has single-handedly carried the entire elections, and now on 4th, he will carry the DMK alliance, and he is going to be the next Chief Minister of the state..."

Exit Poll Projections

In their projections via exit polls, the pollsters on Wednesday projected MK Stalin-led DMK and allies winning Tamil Nadu in the 2026 Assembly elections. The exit poll by People Pulse has projected 125-145 Assembly seats in DMK's corner, while placing Nationalist Democratic Alliance-backed (NDA) All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) with 65 to 80 seats of the total 234 Assembly seats in the state. Meanwhile, Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is being projected to win merely two to six Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu as per People Pulse.

According to exit poll projections by Matrize, DMK and allies are winning Tamil Nadu Assembly polls with 122-132, while AIADMK and allies are projected to win on 80 to 100 seats. Meanwhile, as per Matrize, TVK is projected to zero to six Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu.

The exit poll by P-MARQ has projected 125-145 Assembly seats in DMK's corner, while placing AIADMK with 60 to 70 seats of the total 234 Assembly seats in the state. Meanwhile, Vijay's TVK is being projected to win merely one to six Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu as per P-MARQ.

The exit poll by People Insight has projected 120-140 Assembly seats in DMK's corner, while placing AIADMK with 60 to 70 seats of the total 234 Assembly seats in the state. Meanwhile, Vijay's TVK is being projected to win 30 to 40 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu as per People Insight.

Election Details

According to the Election Commission of India, overall voter turnout in Tamil Nadu stood at 82.24 per cent by 5 pm on April 23, with polling for all 234 Assembly constituencies concluding at 6 pm. Counting of votes for Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Keralam, Assam and Puducherry will take place on May 4.

The exit poll results were released after the conclusion of the second phase of polling in West Bengal on Wednesday. Assam, Keralam and Puducherry went to the polls on April 9, while Tamil Nadu went to the polls on April 23. West Bengal went to the polls in two phases on April 23 and April 29. (ANI)

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