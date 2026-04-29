Independent Creative Agency Them Again Reports Rapid Growth Following 2024 Launch, Securing Major Regional Clients Across Saudi Arabia And The UAE

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)(Chris Shearer, Creative Director (left), Colin Talbot, Managing Director (centre) and Ben Griffiths, Executive Creative Director (right)

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia,April 2026 – Independent creative and branding agency Them Again has reported strong early growth since launching in 2024, achieving 193% YoY revenue growth, expanding its team across Riyadh and Dubai, and building a portfolio of high-profile clients across the region within its first two years.

Operating across the GCC, the agency has quickly established itself as a culturally driven partner to brands, with recent client wins including CEER (Saudi Arabia's first electric vehicle brand), McDonald's Saudi Arabia (global quick-service restaurant brand), Qiddiya (the flagship entertainment, sports, and cultural destination developed by the Public Investment Fund), Masdar (one of the world's fastest growing renewable energy companies) and DZRT(Saudi Arabia's leading smoking-cessation brand).

The growth comes at a time of broader market pressure across the communications industry, positioning Them Again as part of a new generation of independent agencies gaining traction through more agile models and culturally grounded work.

Them Again's approach centres on building brands that earn a place in culture, rather than relying on traditional campaign structures. This is reflected in its work across sectors including mobility, entertainment, sport, tourism, energy and F&B, with a focus on integrated, end-to-end delivery spanning strategy, creative, design, content and production.

Colin Talbot, Managing Director at Them Again, said:“In a challenging market, our growth has come from a clear focus on the kind of work we want to do and the partners we want to do it with. We've built the agency around cultural relevance and end-to-end delivery, which is what clients increasingly need.”

Ben Griffiths, Executive Creative Director at Them Again, added:“We've structured the agency around range, building T-shaped talent who are deep in a craft but broad across disciplines. Our teams are designed to take on challenges end-to-end, maintaining momentum without fragmentation. It's about creating tight, multifunctional units where ideas move seamlessly from concept through to production, with each stage strengthening the next.”

A key part of the agency's model has been its investment in talent, particularly the discovery and development of local, Arabic-first creatives, strategists and client services professionals, with 70% of the team made up of GCC Nationals. This is combined with senior leadership drawn from global networks, creating a hybrid model that blends international expertise with local cultural fluency.

Talbot added:“We've been deliberate about building a team that reflects the region. That means investing in emerging regional talent while staying hands-on as senior leaders across the work, not just at a strategic level.”

Unlike traditional network agencies, Them Again operates as an independent business, enabling faster decision-making and closer senior involvement across projects.

Early success has been driven by a combination of client partnerships and culturally led work, including collaborations at the intersection of entertainment, youth culture and brand experience. The agency's recent work with McDonald's Saudi Arabia demonstrates its ability to activate global intellectual property within a locally relevant context.

As the regional marketing landscape continues to evolve, Them Again is positioning itself for continued expansion, with plans to further grow its team, deepen client partnerships and invest in talent development across the GCC.

About Them Again:

Them Again is an independent creative and branding agency operating across Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The agency partners with brands to build culturally relevant platforms through strategy, creative, design, content and production, combining global expertise with a strong focus on local talent and cultural insight.