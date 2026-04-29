GDS Files 2025 Annual Report On Form 20-F

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, China, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GDS Holdings Limited (“GDS Holdings”,“GDS” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: GDS; HKEX: 9698), a leading developer and operator of high-performance data centers in China, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on April 29, 2026 U.S. Eastern Time.

The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at gds-services and on the SEC's website at . The Company will provide hardcopies of the annual report, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be submitted to ....

About GDS Holdings Limited

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS; HKEX: 9698) is a leading developer and operator of high-performance data centers in China. The Company's facilities are strategically located across the key hubs where demand for high-performance data center services is concentrated. The Company's data centers have large net floor area, high power capacity, density and efficiency, and multiple redundancies across all critical systems. The Company is carrier and cloud-neutral, which enables its customers to access the major telecommunications networks, as well as the largest PRC and global public clouds, which are hosted in many of its facilities. The Company has a 25-year track record of service delivery, successfully fulfilling the requirements of some of the largest and most demanding customers for outsourced data center services in China. The Company's customer base consists predominantly of hyperscale cloud service providers, large internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications carriers, IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. The Company also holds a minority equity interest in DayOne Data Centers Limited, an independent Singapore-headquartered hyperscale data center platform.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

GDS Holdings Limited

Laura Chen

Phone: +86 (21) 2029-2203

Email: ...

Piacente Financial Communications

Ross Warner

Phone: +86 (10) 6508-0677

Email: ...

Brandi Piacente

Phone: +1 (212) 481-2050

Email: ...

GDS Holdings Limited