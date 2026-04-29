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"Terrapin Construction Group (TCG) national IMP installation network installing insulated metal panels on a commercial cold storage facility in 2025"Licensed in all 50 states, Denver-based Terrapin Construction Group combines self-performing IMP, PEMB, roofing, and flooring crews with in-house architecture and MEP engineering - and a proprietary AI estimating, project management, and operations stack - to deliver design-build commercial construction with speed, accuracy, and transparency that legacy GCs cannot match.

DENVER, CO - April 29, 2026 - Terrapin Construction Group (TCG), a Denver-headquartered design-build commercial general contractor licensed in all 50 states, today announced three milestones that together reposition the firm as one of the most technically capable lean GCs operating in the U.S. commercial construction market: nationwide service coverage across 53 major metropolitan markets, more than 1 million square feet of insulated metal panel (IMP) installations completed across 38 states over the past decade, and the formal launch of TCG - a proprietary, AI-forward platform spanning instant estimating, project management, and operational coordination across the firm's full project portfolio.

Concurrent with these milestones, TCG launched a Commercial Real Estate Broker Partner Program designed to give CRE brokers, tenant reps, investment sales advisors, and developer reps a single design-build partner that can deliver budget validation, feasibility review, and full-scope construction across asset classes nationwide.

Self-Performing Trades and Design-Build Under One Roof

Unlike most general contractors of its size, TCG self-performs the trades that most commonly drive schedule risk and budget overruns on commercial projects:



Insulated Metal Panel (IMP) Supply and Installation - Cold storage, food processing, cannabis cultivation, data centers, cleanrooms, controlled environment agriculture, and pharmaceutical facilities. More than 1 million square feet installed across 38 states.

Pre-Engineered Metal Building (PEMB) Erection - Turnkey supply and install for warehouse, industrial, and commercial shell applications.

Commercial Roofing - TPO, EPDM, PVC, and standing seam systems for new construction and re-roof projects nationwide.

Commercial Flooring - Including partnerships with FlexRock & Cannafloors delivering proprietary polyaspartic flooring systems for cannabis cultivation, food processing, and industrial environments. Equipment Procurement - Direct manufacturer relationships across IMP, PEMB, roofing, MEP, and specialty trades.



These self-performed scopes are integrated with TCG's in-house design-build services, including partners such as architecture (3rd Act Architecture), (Graphia), (Artemis Engineering and Procurement), MEP engineering (9BA Engineering), structural engineering, and full preconstruction services - giving owners and developers a single point of accountability from concept through closeout. Additional service lines include construction management and owner's representation.

TCG: AI-Forward Estimating, Project Management, and Operations

TCG is the firm's unified AI platform - built in-house and battle-tested on live commercial projects - that compresses the bid-to-budget timeline from the industry-standard two to four weeks down to minutes for preliminary scopes. The platform includes:



TCG Instant Construction Estimator - Market-calibrated cost estimates for any commercial project type, generated in under two minutes.

IMP Cost Estimator - Plan-upload functionality returning supply-and-install pricing in Good, Better, and Best tiers ($14, $20, and $26 per square foot reference points) from the installer who has done a million square feet.

AI-Assisted Project Management - Document extraction, bid review, schedule sequencing, and submittal coordination embedded in TCG's day-to-day project execution. AI-Forward Operations - Pipeline management, competitive intelligence, and lead qualification systems that allow TCG to operate at the throughput of a firm 10x its headcount.



TCG is not a third-party plug-in. It is purpose-built infrastructure that allows the firm's three partners and project teams to deliver more accurate budgets, faster, with full transparency - the three things commercial owners, developers, and CRE brokers consistently cite as the breakdown points in legacy GC relationships.

Nationwide Coverage: 53 U.S. Metro Markets, All 50 States

TCG is licensed and active in all 50 states with localized service pages and project capacity in 53 major U.S. metropolitan markets:

Denver, CO; Albany, NY; Houston, TX; Sheridan, WY; Atlanta, GA; Chicago, IL; Phoenix, AZ; Columbus, OH; Charlotte, NC; Washington, DC; Nashville, TN; Tampa, FL; Salt Lake City, UT; Minneapolis, MN; Seattle, WA; Los Angeles, CA; New York City, NY; Dallas, TX; Miami, FL; Philadelphia, PA; San Francisco, CA; Boston, MA; Orlando, FL; San Antonio, TX; Austin, TX; Virginia Beach, VA; Birmingham, AL; Richmond, VA; Louisville, KY; Oklahoma City, OK; Raleigh, NC; Jacksonville, FL; Kansas City, MO; Indianapolis, IN; Ann Arbor, MI; Des Moines, IA; Boise, ID; Madison, WI; Eugene, OR; Las Vegas, NV; Bozeman, MT; Shreveport, LA; Albuquerque, NM; Little Rock, AR; Reno, NV; Fort Collins, CO; Charleston, SC; Tucson, AZ; Rochester, MN; Columbia, SC; San Diego, CA; Portland, OR; and Detroit, MI.

Full nationwide GC directory:

Commercial Real Estate Broker Partner Program

The newly launched CRE Broker Partner Program is designed for commercial real estate agents, tenant representatives, investment sales brokers, and developer reps who need a credible, fast-moving design-build partner across asset classes and geographies. Partner benefits include:



Same-day budget validation for active listings and tenant prospects

Pre-development feasibility reviews

White-labeled construction cost narratives for marketing packages

Direct access to TCG's IMP, PEMB, roofing, flooring, and design-build teams Referral structure aligned with broker workflows

Enroll:

Expertise Across Commercial Asset Classes

TCG's project portfolio and active pipeline span every major commercial asset class:



Warehouse and cold storage

Cannabis cultivation and processing

Data centers and critical infrastructure

Industrial and advanced manufacturing

Healthcare and medical office buildings

Hotel, restaurant, and QSR

Self-storage facilities

Controlled environment agriculture (CEA)

Life sciences and biotech laboratories

Veterinary clinics and animal hospitals

Urgent care and walk-in clinics

Tenant improvement and commercial buildouts

Grocery-anchored retail centers Adaptive reuse and building conversions



Project portfolio:

Manufacturer and Technology Partnerships

TCG maintains direct manufacturer relationships and certified installer status with the leading insulated metal panel, roofing, and pre-engineered building manufacturers in North America, including PermaTherm, Kingspan, Arch Solar, Metl-Span, CENTRIA, AWIP, MBCI, FALK, and UPI Panels. The firm is a Procore Certified Contractor and operates in-house design partnerships with 3rd Act Architecture, Graphia, Artemis Engineering & Procurement, and 9BA Engineering for fully integrated design-build delivery.

Executive Quote

"After years of running $100 million-plus commercial programs for the largest firms in the industry, my partners and I kept seeing the same pattern: execution always came down to a handful of genuinely capable people. Lean expert teams outperformed bloated organizations on speed, quality, and cost - every time. That insight is why we built TCG: to deliver the precision and national reach of a large firm without the overhead, and to give that lean team the infrastructure to operate at the throughput of a firm 10 times its size. Today that means self-performing the trades that drive risk, running our estimating and project management on AI infrastructure we built ourselves, and delivering design-build under a single contract in 53 metros across all 50 states. The market is rewarding speed, accuracy, and accountability - and that is exactly what we are engineered to deliver." - William C Goodin, PMP, LEED AP, VP Project Development, Terrapin Construction Group

About Terrapin Construction Group

Terrapin Construction Group (TCG) is a nationwide design-build commercial general contractor headquartered in Denver, Colorado, and licensed in all 50 states. The firm specializes in insulated metal panel installation, pre-engineered metal buildings, commercial roofing, commercial flooring, and design-build delivery for warehouse and cold storage, cannabis facilities, food processing, data centers, healthcare, hospitality, industrial manufacturing, and tenant improvement projects across the $1 million to $30 million range. With more than 1 million square feet of IMP installed across 38 states, in-house architecture (3rd Act Architecture) and MEP engineering (9BA Engineering), and the proprietary TCG platform powering estimating, project management, and operations, Terrapin Construction Group is engineered to deliver commercial construction at the throughput of a firm many times its size - without sacrificing the speed, accuracy, and accountability that lean operations make possible.

Website:

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What does Terrapin Construction Group do? A: Terrapin Construction Group (TCG) is a nationwide design-build commercial general contractor licensed in all 50 states. The firm self-performs insulated metal panel (IMP) installation, pre-engineered metal building (PEMB) erection, commercial roofing, and commercial flooring, and provides in-house architecture, MEP engineering, structural engineering, and preconstruction services for commercial projects in the $1 million to $30 million range.

Q: Where is Terrapin Construction Group located? A: TCG is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with active service coverage in 53 U.S. metropolitan markets and licenses in all 50 states.

Q: How much insulated metal panel has TCG installed? A: TCG has installed more than 1 million square feet of insulated metal panel across 38 states over the past decade, serving cold storage, food processing, cannabis, data center, controlled environment agriculture, and pharmaceutical clients.

Q: What is TCG? A: TCG is Terrapin Construction Group's proprietary AI platform for commercial construction estimating, project management, and operations. It includes an instant cost estimator, an IMP-specific plan-upload estimator, AI-assisted document extraction and bid review, and AI-driven pipeline and operations tools - all built in-house.

Q: How fast can TCG provide a commercial construction estimate? A: Through the TCG instant estimator, owners and developers can receive a market-calibrated preliminary cost estimate in under two minutes for any commercial project type. Detailed, plan-based IMP supply-and-install pricing is also available in the Good, Better, and Best tier ranges of $14, $20, and $26 per square foot.

Q: Does TCG work with commercial real estate brokers? A: Yes. TCG operates a Commercial Real Estate Broker Partner Program offering same-day budget validation, pre-development feasibility reviews, white-labeled construction cost narratives, and a referral structure aligned with broker workflows.

Q: What types of projects does TCG specialize in? A: TCG specializes in cold storage and warehouse construction, cannabis cultivation and processing facilities, food processing plants, data centers, healthcare and medical office buildings, hospitality and QSR shell builds, self-storage, life sciences and biotech labs, veterinary clinics, urgent care centers, and tenant improvement projects, among other commercial asset classes.

Q: What insulated metal panel manufacturers does TCG work with? A: TCG holds direct relationships and certified installer status with PermaTherm, Kingspan, Arch Solar, Metl-Span, CENTRIA, AWIP, MBCI, FALK, and UPI Panels.

Q: Is TCG a design-build contractor? A: Yes. TCG delivers full design-build services through in-house architecture and partners (3rd Act Architecture, Graphia, Artemis), MEP engineering (9BA Engineering), structural engineering, and preconstruction - giving owners a single point of accountability from concept through closeout.