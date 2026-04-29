Goan Curry Recipe: No Fish? No Worry! Make This Creamy Veg Curry Instead

Goan Veg Curry Recipe: Goa isn't just famous for its beaches; its food is a global sensation. The Goan-style curry, in particular, is known for being spicy, full of flavour, and super creamy. But it's usually made with fish. Today, we'll show you how to make an amazing vegetable Goan curry instead.

What's special about this Vegetable Goan Curry?

The secret to this vegetable Goan curry is fresh coconut, which gives it a creamy texture and a slight sweetness. Tamarind adds a nice tangy kick. Plus, spices like dried red chillies, garlic, and ginger give it a wonderful aroma and a special flavour.

How to make Goan Curry

You can easily whip this up at home. If you don't eat non-veg, just swap the fish with vegetables like carrots, potatoes, beans, and cauliflower to make a flavour-packed dish.

Ingredients for Goan Veg Curry

Mixed vegetables (carrots, potatoes, beans, cauliflower) - 2 cups

Onion - 1 (chopped)

Tomato - 1 (chopped)

Coconut (grated) - 1 cup

Dried red chillies - 3-4

Garlic - 4-5 cloves

Ginger - 1 inch

Method to make Goan Curry



To make the Goan curry, first put the coconut, dried red chillies, garlic, ginger, and a little water in a mixer and grind them into a smooth paste.

Next, lightly boil all the mixed vegetables. Make sure they are only half-cooked.

Heat some oil in a pan and add cumin seeds. Then, add the chopped onion and fry until it turns light golden.

Now, add the tomatoes and cook until they become soft. Add turmeric and coriander powder and mix well.

Add the coconut paste you prepared and cook for 2-3 minutes.

Toss in the boiled vegetables and mix everything together well.

Pour in the tamarind water and a little more water, and let it cook for 5-7 minutes.

Once the curry thickens a bit, turn off the gas. Serve it hot. Garnish with fresh coriander on top and enjoy it with steamed rice or jeera rice.