Hiten Tejwani Celebrates 22 Years Of Married Life With 'Beautiful' Gauri Pradhan

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Actor Hiten Tejwani is celebrating 22 years of marital bliss with his Gauri Pradhan and has penned a simple yet romantic note for his“beautiful” actress wife.

Hiten shared a video of himself walking behind his wife Gauri, at a shoot location. In the clip, he's seen holding the camera and recording Gauri as she walked towards the vanity van.

“Happy Anniversary Beautiful... love you #hitentejwani #gpradhan #love #grateful # anniversary,” Hiten wrote as the caption.

It was in Hyderabad that Hiten and Gauri met while they were working on an advertisement. Later, the duo bumped into the sets of the show Kutumb and were coincidentally cast as the lead pair.

The show, which aired from 2001 to 2003, had two editions. Both seasons traced the story of Pratham, Gauri, and their love and kutumb, which translates to family in English.

While playing the characters of star crossed lovers Karan and Nandini in another daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, they decided to get married. They got married in 2004 and in 2009 they became parents to twins, a son Nevaan and daughter Katya.

Gauri ist is seen in the second installment on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 starring Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay.

Meanwhile, Hiten, who was last seen in Meri Bhavya Life, an official remake of Marathi TV series Sundara Manamadhe Bharli. He will be seen in the film Shree Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj.

Directed by Sharad Singh Thakur, the film, which is slated for release on April 24, traces the life, teachings, and spiritual legacy of Neem Karoli Baba, aiming to bring his message of faith, compassion, and inner peace.

The film also stars Subodh Bhave, Samikssha Bhatnagar, Mohit Gupta, Hemant Pandey, Aaratii Naagpal, Varsha Manikchand, Hardeep Kaur, Aniruddh Dave, and Garima Agarwal.