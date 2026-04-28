Ecuador's Foreign Minister In Delhi To Bolster Ties With India

Ecuador's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility Gabriela Sommerfeld Rosero arrived in New Delhi early on Wednesday morning for a three-day official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between India and Ecuador.

Welcoming her arrival, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a post on X, "Warmly welcome Minister of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility Ms. Gabriela Sommerfeld Rosero of Ecuador on her arrival in New Delhi today. Her visit will further strengthen ties between India and Ecuador."

Diplomatic Agenda and Key Meetings

As per the MEA, during her visit, Sommerfeld is scheduled to hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar later today to discuss avenues of cooperation. She will also pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi by laying a wreath at Rajghat. In addition, the Ecuadorian minister is set to meet Union Health Minister JP Nadda, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita.

Deepening Economic and Strategic Partnership

The high-profile visit marks a significant follow-up to the diplomatic roadmap laid out last year and signals a major push toward a formal trade agreement. The visit is expected to be heavy on economic and strategic substance, focusing on three key "priority pillars" identified by Quito. Ecuador is looking to drastically scale up imports of Indian pharmaceuticals and explore collaborations in high-end healthcare systems. Inspired by India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), Minister Sommerfeld is expected to discuss the implementation of UPI-like payment systems and AI cooperation in Ecuador. With Ecuador holding significant reserves of copper and silver, the talks will likely explore supply chain partnerships for India's high-tech and EV sectors.

Strategic Importance and Future Trajectory

This visit comes just months after India announced the opening of its new Embassy in Quito (November 2025). Experts suggest that the current talks will serve as the third meeting of the Joint Economic Committee, with both nations eager to initiate a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA).

For New Delhi, Ecuador is more than just a trade partner; it is a strategic "gateway" to the Andean region. Positioned at the "middle of the world" with a dollarized economy, Ecuador offers Indian investors a stable entry point into the broader Latin American market.

Cultural Diplomacy: A Pitch to Bollywood

Beyond the boardroom, the Minister is also expected to pitch Ecuador's diverse landscapes--from the Andes to the Galapagos--to the Indian film industry, offering new tax incentives for "Bollywood in the Amazon." (ANI)

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